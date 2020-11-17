Wednesday, November 18, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Karen Garcia’s killer pleads guilty to manslaughter 

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Salvador Garcia-Vaca, 24, the man accused of killing 21-year-old Williams native Karen Garcia Romero in 2018, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter. 

Garcia-Vaca is facing 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in Colusa County Superior Court on Jan. 6, 2021, nearly three years to the day after Karen was bludgeoned to death inside the Colusa apartment the couple had shared with their then 2-year-old daughter. 

According to investigators, Garcia-Vaca killed the woman he had professed to love on Jan. 8, 2018, after Karen, in a series of text messages, had permanently ended their turbulent relationship. 

At the time of her death, Karen had been living with her mother in Williams because of a domestic violence incident that occurred in late December, after which Garcia-Vaca was arrested for battery. It was then that Karen admitted to her family that she was the victim of repeated abuse stemming from Garcia-Vaca’s jealousy, her sister had said in a televised interview months after the murder. 

Investigators said after killing Karen – likely in a fit of rage – Garcia-Vaca dragged her body through their apartment, with her dark brown hair picking up traces of glitter from the Christmas decorations that still adorned the home. Forensic evidence showed that Karen was dragged out the back door of the Oak Street apartment, down the wooden steps and into the alley, before her body was placed inside the trunk of a waiting vehicle. 

Karen’s decomposing body was discovered six days later, on Jan. 14, in a Woodland parking lot. Her body had been placed in the driver’s seat of her car in a reclining position with her face down and obscured by her hair. She was covered with a sweater and had her charging cell-phone perched on one hip to appear as if she was napping.  

In the days after Karen’s disappearance, Garcia-Vaca, in a tearful televised interview, pleaded for his beloved’s safe return. He also participated in a massive social media campaign titled “Bring Karen Home,” and a car-tagging event in Williams on Jan. 13, 2018, before reportedly absconding to Mexico as police were closing in.

With a $10,000 reward offered for his capture, and following a major feature by John Walsh in the television series “In Pursuit,” in February, 2019, a tip led to Garcia-Vaca’s arrest by U.S. Marshals Service in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on Aug. 1, 2019, and he was extradited back to the Colusa County Jail, where he will remain pending sentencing. 

Karen’s death at the hand of the young man she had dated since Junior High had been a terrible blow to the community and a double tragedy for her family. 

Karen’s 19-year-old sister, Jessica Garcia Romero, had been killed along with her four friends by a drunk driver in a head-on collision on Interstate 5 – just one day prior to Karen’s murder. 

Family and friends of the Romeros had immediately suspected something was terribly wrong when Karen failed to show up for Jessica’s memorial. Most had immediately suspected Garcia-Vaca had done her harm. 

Since her murder, Karen’s friends and coworkers have vowed to keep the young mother’s memory alive, and have formed “Karen’s House,” a local non-profit organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence successfully escape their abusers.

 

 

 

Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
3000
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Colusa firefighters host boot drive

News Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Who were those masked men? Volunteers from the Colusa Fire Department hit Market Street on Saturday to raise a little cash to continue with the...
Read more

Election 2020: Local incumbents win some races, lose others 

News Susan Meeker -
The 2020 election has been nothing but a nail-biter, even in local races. For the first time in history, nearly 10,000 Colusa County registered voters...
Read more

Bridge Street project winding down

News Susan Meeker -
The new main artery into Colusa from the southeast is nearing completion. The $19 million highway project, designed to improve access to motorists, pedestrians, and...
Read more

Weed management in Grasslands and Rangelands webinar to be held

News Submissions -
The latest information on weed control and fire will be presented at the Managing Weeds in Grasslands and Rangelands in the Context of Fire...
Read more

COVID-19: Colusa County advances to Orange Tier

News Williams Pioneer Review -
After announcing its worries for restrictive measures, County officials announced Wednesday that the County has officially advanced to the Orange (Moderate) Tier of the...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Colusa County Airport management out of Ag Department

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 27 completed the transition of the Colusa County Airport’s management out of the Agricultural Commissioner's office. After...
Read more

County awards bid for Lodoga Stonyford Road repair

Government Susan Meeker -
Roadwork is underway to repair the segment of Lodoga Stonyford Road that suffered extreme damage from heavy equipment during the 2018 Ranch Fire, which...
Read more

Judge sides with Republican lawmakers in Newsom abuse of power lawsuit

Government Susan Meeker -
A Sutter County Superior Court judge tentatively ruled in favor of Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher (Yuba City) and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (Rocklin) on Monday,...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

City of Colusa – Request for Proposals

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Colusa is opening the Request For Proposals (RFP) period for Community Development...
Read more

Colusa County Board of Supervisors – Notice of Vacancies

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS NOTICE OF VACANCIES Notice is hereby given that the Colusa County Board of Supervisors is soliciting applications to fill vacancies for...
Read more

FBN – Black Dog Trucking

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000102 Date filed: November 5, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: BLACK DOG TRUCKING Business Address: 694 VENICE AVENUE, WILLIAMS CA...
Read more

FBN – Brennan, Jewett and Associates

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000100 Date filed: October 29, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: BRENNAN, JEWETT AND ASSOCIATES BUSINESS ADDRESS: 642 5TH STREET, SUITE...
Read more

City of Colusa Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review