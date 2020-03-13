Yuba Community College District Cancels All In-Person  Classes to Transition to Remote Instruction 

In response to the ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Yuba Community College District will cancel all in-person classes for a two-day period in order to transition to remote (online) instruction which will begin on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. To prepare for this transition, the District is cancelling all in-person classes at all campuses1 on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. This will allow college faculty and staff the necessary time to prepare to transition their classes to remote instruction.

Remote instruction will be provided from March 18 thru March 27. The following week, March 30 thru April 3 is spring break. Unless situations warrant a change, the District is planning to return to a regular in-person class schedule on Monday, April 6.

Current online classes, as well as dual-enrollment classes will continue without interruption during the two-day period that in-person classes are cancelled.

All campuses of the district will remain open during this time period to continue providing essential non-instruction student services, such as tutoring, library and counseling.

Currently there are no reported coronavirus cases at any of the District’s campus sites. This decision has been made out of concern for, and in the best interests of, our students, faculty and staff.

Additional information will be updated on a regular basis and can be found at https://www.yccd.edu/central-services/campus-safety/information-coronavirus-covid-19/.