Colusa County issues ‘Shelter-in-place’ directive due to COVID-19

All residents directed to shelter in place

On March 19, 2020, Dr. Gregory Burt, Colusa County Public Health Officer, issued a directive restricting activities in Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All individuals currently living within Colusa County are directed to shelter at their place of residence, except for those persons needing to perform essential activities, such as seeking healthcare services, and other limited exemptions.

The Directive is effective 11:59 p.m., March 20 and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 10, 2020.

The Directive limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential needs and is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect those most vulnerable to the disease, and preserve local healthcare capacity.

“In our County, exemptions to this Directive are particularly important to our agricultural community,” said County of Colusa Health and Human Services Director, Elizabeth Kelly in a press release. “The production of food is a national security concern and our Health Officer agrees. Farming, food processing and distribution facilities, and their support businesses are “Essential Businesses” and may continue to operate under this Directive.”

All definitions of essential functions can be found in section 11 of the Directive (Click Here).

“The Directive follows the Proclamation of Local Health Emergency and Local Emergency by the Public Health Officer and Sheriff, Joe Garofalo, yesterday,” Kelly said. “These actions have been executed in an effort to be proactive; allowing the County to expedite the planning and response to potential COVID-19 cases, and make additional resources available to the County.”

Kelly adds, “This will also help limit and slow community spread of the disease and preserve critical and limited healthcare capacity in the County.”

Colusa County has zero confirmed Covid-19 cases at this time.

“Colusa County Public Health is committed to protect the health of our community. Based on the number of increasing occurrences of COVID-19 in surrounding counties and throughout California, these measures are necessary to protect the health of our residents and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Burt. County officials will continue to assess the quickly evolving situation and may modify or extend this directive, or issue additional directives or orders, related to COVID-19. For further information please see: http://www.countyofcolusa.com/

To view a copy of this press release click here.