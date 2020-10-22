City of Colusa – Finance Analyst

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
CITY OF COLUSA, CITY HALL
425 WEBSTER STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
(530) 458-4941
ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE
FINANCE ANALYST
40 hours/week $3,802 – $5,102 DOQ, plus benefits package.
Payroll and Personnel experience required. Accounts receivable, accounts payable, and billing experience preferred. Skilled computer proficiency (Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Adobe Acrobat, Outlook) required. The ideal candidate should have the ability to multi-task, be detailed oriented and able to meet critical deadlines, and work in a team environment. Analytical, reconciliation, and financial record keeping skills a must. Email applications to accounting@cityofcolusa.com or citymanager@cityofcolusa.com or drop off at City Hall located at 425 Webster street Colusa ca 95932. Filing deadline November 12th, 5:00 p.m.
10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2020 – WPR #2020-1255