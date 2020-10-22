Friday, October 23, 2020

Colusa County Behavioral Health Department – Medical Billing Specialist

COLUSA COUNTY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Medical Billing Specialist
$3,232 – $4,145/ mo + benefits

Req:  Possession of an Associate’s degree from an accredited college in the field of Medical Billing (certified), Accounting or a related field. Four years of related experience in Medi-Cal record billing/coding. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Open Until Filled. EOE/ADA

10/21/2020 – WPR #2020-1273

