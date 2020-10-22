COLUSA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES
DHHS Budget Analyst
$4,580 – $5,867/ mo + benefits
Req: Equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree with major coursework in business, accounting, economics, or a related field. Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for education requirement on a year for year basis. Two years of increasingly responsible experience in budgeting and financial administration for an organization. Experience in a public sector social service organization is preferred. Possession of, or ability to obtain, an appropriate validate driver’s license. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org or call: (530) 458-0420.
Open Until Filled, First Review: 11/3/20. EOE/ADA
10/21/2020