Colusa County Auditor-Controller’s Office Accounting Technician
$3,284 – $4,212/ mo + benefits
Req: Equiv. to the completion of the 12th grade supplemented by specialized course work in bookkeeping, accounting or a related field; four years of progressively responsible clerical accounting or bookkeeping experience. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Filing Deadline: 11/4/20. EOE/ADA
10/28/2020 – WPR #2020-1288