Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Jobs Available

Colusa County Sheriff’s Office
SERGEANT
$5,695 – $7,295/ mo + benefits
Req: Four yrs law enforcement exp; H.S. or equiv. supplemented by additional course work in criminal justice, police science, public or business admin, or related field; CA DL; POST Basic Certificate; POST Supervisory Course within one year from date of appointment. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Open Until Filled, First Review: 11/19/20. EOE/ADA
Colusa County Sheriff’s Office
DEPUTY SHERIFF TRAINEE
$2,459/mo + benefits
(while attending POST Basic Academy)
$4,786/mo + benefits
(once appointed as a Deputy Sheriff)
Req: H.S. or equiv., CA DL. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Deadline: 11/16/20. EOE/ADA
11/04/2020 – WPR #2020-1318