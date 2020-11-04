Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Jobs Available

Colusa County Sheriff’s Office

SERGEANT

$5,695 – $7,295/ mo + benefits

Req: Four yrs law enforcement exp; H.S. or equiv. supplemented by additional course work in criminal justice, police science, public or business admin, or related field; CA DL; POST Basic Certificate; POST Supervisory Course within one year from date of appointment. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Open Until Filled, First Review: 11/19/20. EOE/ADA

Colusa County Sheriff’s Office

DEPUTY SHERIFF TRAINEE

$2,459/mo + benefits

(while attending POST Basic Academy)

$4,786/mo + benefits

(once appointed as a Deputy Sheriff)

Req: H.S. or equiv., CA DL. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Deadline: 11/16/20. EOE/ADA

11/04/2020 – WPR #2020-1318