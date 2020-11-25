Pierce Joint Unified School District – Paraeducator

PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

540-A 6th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912

(530) 476-2892 ext. 13004

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLASSIFIED POSITION

PARAEDUCATOR – 2020/2021

180 days/year, 4 hours/day, 5 days/week

LOCATION: Arbuckle Elementary School; SALARY: $16.70 – $22.62 per hour; QUALIFICATIONS: A.A. degree or required college units or meet county’s assessment requirements. High School graduate or equivalent. Assist classroom teachers in the conduct of lessons and other classroom activities. Ability to work from and within directions from the teacher.

TO APPLY: Candidates shall submit the following: 1. Complete Classified application at www.edjoin.org; 2. Letter of Introduction; 3. Resume; 4. Three letters of recommendation.

ACTIVE EMPLOYEE PROCEDURE: Submit a letter of interest to the District Office or tminten@pierce.k12.ca.us.

CLOSING DATE: Open Until Filled

11/25, 12/02/2020 – WPR #2020-1462