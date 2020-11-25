Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Paraeducator

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
540-A 6th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912
(530) 476-2892 ext. 13004

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLASSIFIED POSITION

PARAEDUCATOR – 2020/2021
180 days/year, 4 hours/day, 5 days/week

LOCATION: Arbuckle Elementary School; SALARY: $16.70 – $22.62 per hour; QUALIFICATIONS: A.A. degree or required college units or meet county’s assessment requirements. High School graduate or equivalent. Assist classroom teachers in the conduct of lessons and other classroom activities. Ability to work from and within directions from the teacher. 

TO APPLY: Candidates shall submit the following: 1. Complete Classified application at www.edjoin.org; 2. Letter of Introduction; 3. Resume; 4. Three letters of recommendation.

ACTIVE EMPLOYEE PROCEDURE: Submit a letter of interest to the District Office or tminten@pierce.k12.ca.us.

CLOSING DATE: Open Until Filled

11/25, 12/02/2020 – WPR #2020-1462

Lloyd Green Jr. is the Owner and Publisher of the Williams Pioneer Review. He is dedicated in publishing the news and informing the community of Colusa County. Lloyd has been with the publication since 2008, and purchased the business in 2010. Under his ownership the newspaper has grown significantly in subscriptions, publishes weekly, and obtained the title of Newspaper of General Circulation by the Superior Court of Colusa County in Sept. 2017. Lloyd is also the director of advertising, classified manager, legal notice clerk, and circulation manager. To contact Lloyd, email him at lloyd@colusacountynews.net or call (530) 458-4141 ext. 100.
