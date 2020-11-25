Pierce Joint Unified School District – Paraeducator

PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
540-A 6th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912
(530) 476-2892 ext. 13004
ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLASSIFIED POSITION
PARAEDUCATOR – 2020/2021
180 days/year, 4 hours/day, 5 days/week
LOCATION: Arbuckle Elementary School; SALARY: $16.70 – $22.62 per hour; QUALIFICATIONS: A.A. degree or required college units or meet county’s assessment requirements. High School graduate or equivalent. Assist classroom teachers in the conduct of lessons and other classroom activities. Ability to work from and within directions from the teacher.
TO APPLY: Candidates shall submit the following: 1. Complete Classified application at www.edjoin.org; 2. Letter of Introduction; 3. Resume; 4. Three letters of recommendation.
ACTIVE EMPLOYEE PROCEDURE: Submit a letter of interest to the District Office or tminten@pierce.k12.ca.us.
CLOSING DATE: Open Until Filled
11/25, 12/02/2020 – WPR #2020-1462