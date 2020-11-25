County of Colusa – Various Positions

Colusa County Health and Human Services

Registered Nurse / Public Health

Nurse I/II/III – Extra Help

$50.19 – $64.07 per hour

Req: CA DL, RN license and PHN certificate, related exp. will determine hiring level. Applications accepted on a continuous basis

Colusa County Assessor’s Office

Assistant Assessor

$6,179 – $7,914 per month

Req: Equiv. to a Bachelor’s from an accredited college/university w/major course work in accounting, business admin., real estate and land management or related field. 5 yrs. increasingly responsible exp. in appraisal work for tax assessment purposes including 2 yrs. of admin. and supervisory responsibility. Possession of valid advanced certificate as an Appraiser by the CA Board of Equalization. Possession of/ability to obtain valid CA DL. Open Until Filled, First Review: 12/8/20

Colusa County Behavioral Health Department

Therapist II/III

$4,251 – $6,014/mo + benefits

Req: Driver’s License; Master’s degree in counseling, social work or related field. Level II: BBS registration. Level III: License currently registered with BBS and two years post-graduate related experience. Open Until Filled, First Review: 11/30/20.

Colusa County Behavioral Health Department

Medical Billing Specialist

$3,232 – $4,145/ mo + benefits

Req: Possession of an Associate’s degree from an accredited college in the field of Medical Billing (certified), Accounting or a related field. Four years of related experience in Medi-Cal record billing/coding. Open Until Filled.

Colusa County Health and Human Services

Health Program Specialist I/II/III

$3,663- $5,724/ mo. + benefits.

There is one permanent position and two limited term positions available. Req: CA DL; Level I: Major course work of 4 yr. degree in public health, health education or a closely related field. Level II: 1 yr. exp. and equiv. to Bachelor’s in Public Health or closely related field. Level III: 2 yr. exp and equiv. to Master’s in Public Health or closely related field. Filing Deadline: December 4, 2020.

Applicants must review job flyer and obtain application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept., 250 5th Street, Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. E.O.E./A.A.

11/25/2020 – WPR #2020-1388