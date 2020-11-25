Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

County of Colusa – Various Positions

Colusa County Health and Human Services
Registered Nurse / Public Health
Nurse I/II/III – Extra Help

$50.19 – $64.07 per hour

Req:  CA DL, RN license and PHN certificate, related exp. will determine hiring level. Applications accepted on a continuous basis 

Colusa County Assessor’s Office
Assistant Assessor
$6,179 – $7,914 per month

Req:  Equiv. to a Bachelor’s from an accredited college/university w/major course work in accounting, business admin., real estate and land management or related field. 5 yrs. increasingly responsible exp. in appraisal work for tax assessment purposes including 2 yrs. of admin. and supervisory responsibility. Possession of valid advanced certificate as an Appraiser by the CA Board of Equalization. Possession of/ability to obtain valid CA DL. Open Until Filled, First Review:  12/8/20

Colusa County Behavioral Health Department
Therapist II/III
$4,251 – $6,014/mo + benefits

Req:  Driver’s License; Master’s degree in counseling, social work or related field. Level II: BBS registration. Level III:  License currently registered with BBS and two years post-graduate related experience. Open Until Filled, First Review: 11/30/20.

Colusa County Behavioral Health Department
Medical Billing Specialist
$3,232 – $4,145/ mo + benefits

Req:  Possession of an Associate’s degree from an accredited college in the field of Medical Billing (certified), Accounting or a related field. Four years of related experience in Medi-Cal record billing/coding. Open Until Filled.

Colusa County Health and Human Services
Health Program Specialist I/II/III
$3,663- $5,724/ mo. + benefits.

There is one permanent position and two limited term positions available. Req: CA DL; Level I: Major course work of 4 yr. degree in public health, health education or a closely related field. Level II: 1 yr. exp. and equiv. to Bachelor’s in Public Health or closely related field. Level III: 2 yr. exp and equiv. to Master’s in Public Health or closely related field. Filing Deadline: December 4, 2020. 

Applicants must review job flyer and obtain application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept., 250 5th Street, Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. E.O.E./A.A.

11/25/2020 – WPR #2020-1388

City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
