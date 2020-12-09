Thursday, December 10, 2020

Colusa County Assessor’s Office Auditor – Appraiser I/II

Colusa County Assessor’s Office
Auditor – Appraiser I/II
$3,849 – $5,447/ mo + benefits

Req:  Possession of Bachelor’s degree in accounting; or licensed accountant in the State of CA; or has passed the state/ county/ city and county/ city civil service/merit system examination for the position of accountant or auditor by the testing body; or holds the office of assessor. Possession of/ability to obtain a valid CA driver’s license.  Level I:  Some exp. in real estate or property appraisal is desirable. Ability to obtain a valid Appraiser’s Certificate issued by the State Board of Equalization consistent with the eligibility requirements for auditor-appraisers who perform the duties pursuant to CA Revenue and Taxation Code Section 469, within the first year of employment.  Level II:  One year of exp. equivalent to a professional property auditor-appraiser or two years of professional accounting-auditing exp. Possession of a valid Appraiser’s Certificate issued by the State Board of Equalization consistent with the eligibility requirements for auditor-appraisers who perform the duties pursuant to CA Revenue and Taxation Code Section 469. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Filing Deadline: Open Until Filled, First Review: 12/18/20. EOE/ADA

12/09/2020 – WPR #2020-1563

