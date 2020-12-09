Thursday, December 10, 2020

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Technology Assistant

Pierce Joint Unified School District
540 A 6th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912
(530) 476-2892 Ext. 13004

Technology Assistant
8 hours/day, 5 days/week, 12 months a year

DUTIES: Under the direction of the Technology Director or designee, perform a variety of professional duties that involve first point of contact for student device related support; repair student devices and other computers; order and inventory replacement parts; document repairs and perform on site technology support where needed.

REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of education, experience, and training which would indicate possession of the knowledge, skills, and abilities. Minimum requirement: High School diploma and two years of related and practical experience in a computer or service oriented environment.

SALARY: $17.77 – $24.31 per hour, paid vacation, paid sick leave, PERS retirement, $10,288.00 a year towards health/dental/vision benefits.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Candidates shall submit the following: Completed application at www.edjoin.org; Letter of Introduction; Resume; and Three letters of recommendation.

CLOSING DATE: December 18, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon)

12/09, 12/16/2020

More Local News

