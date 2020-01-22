Employment – Operations and Maintenance Assistant I/II

Colusa County Water District
OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE ASSISTANT I/II
Colusa County Water district is now hiring an Operations and Maintenance Assistant I/II. Job duties include; reading meters, inspecting and repairing meters; operating and maintaining other distribution system infrastructure under supervision. Job requires ability to stand and walk for extended periods of time, climb ladders and tanks (50 ft) and lift up to 50 lbs. Must be at least 18 years of age, a high-school graduate and hold a valid California driver’s license. Welding and electrical experience a plus with some computer knowledge preferred. Wage dependent on experience. Application and job description are available upon request at 530-476-2669 or by e-mail ccwd2@frontiernet.net. Deadline for applications is February 7th at 4 pm.
01/22, 01/29, 02/05/2020 – WPR #2020-0066