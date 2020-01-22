Employment – Operations and Maintenance Assistant I/II

By
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
-
11

Colusa County Water District
OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE ASSISTANT I/II

Colusa County Water district is now hiring an Operations and Maintenance Assistant I/II.  Job duties include; reading meters, inspecting and repairing meters; operating and maintaining other distribution system infrastructure under supervision.  Job requires ability to stand and walk for extended periods of time, climb ladders and tanks (50 ft) and lift up to 50 lbs.  Must be at least 18 years of age, a high-school graduate and hold a valid California driver’s license.  Welding and electrical experience a plus with some computer knowledge preferred.  Wage dependent on experience.  Application and job description are available upon request at 530-476-2669 or by e-mail ccwd2@frontiernet.net.  Deadline for applications is February 7th at 4 pm.

    01/22, 01/29, 02/05/2020 – WPR #2020-0066

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
https://williamspioneer.com
Lloyd Green Jr. is the Owner and Publisher of the Williams Pioneer Review. He is dedicated in publishing the news and informing the community of Colusa County. Lloyd has been with the publication since 2008, and purchased the business in 2010. Under his ownership the newspaper has grown significantly in subscriptions, publishes weekly, and obtained the title of Newspaper of General Circulation by the Superior Court of Colusa County in Sept. 2017. Lloyd is also the director of advertising, classified manager, legal notice clerk, and circulation manager. To contact Lloyd, email him at lloyd@colusacountynews.net or call (530) 458-4141 ext. 100.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR