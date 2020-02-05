City of Colusa Police Sergeant

By
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
-
0

$4,414 – $5,924/mo.

PERS 2%@50 Classic Employees, PERS 2.7%@57 PEPRA; City paid Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance for employee; 5% Bilingual pay; 160 hours CTO; FTO pay 6% during training; Night differential pay-$10 per shift; 3hr call-back pay; City provides uniforms, uniform allowance $65 per month; 10 paid holidays & 1 personal holiday, 10 paid vacation days increasing to 15 days after 5 years of service; Accumulated sick leave 1 day per month.

Minimum Qualifications: Education & Experience, High School diploma or GED, and graduation from a POST Police Academy. Three (3) years of experience as a sworn peace officer performing patrol, police, investigative, personnel protection, and property protection duties. Experience as a lead or supervisor is preferred.

Licenses & Certificates: Valid Driver’s License. Valid POST Basic certificates. Valid First Aid and CPR certification. Satisfactory completion of a California Police Officers Standards and Training P.O.S.T. Certified Supervisory course within the first year (12 calendar months) of employment.

Special Conditions: Applicants must pass a POST approved background investigation, a medical examination and psychological examination.

Application: Applications can be found online at the City of Colusa website or at the City of Colusa Police Department.

Filing Deadline: February 26, 2020.

02/05/2020 – WPR #2020-0163

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
https://williamspioneer.com
Lloyd Green Jr. is the Owner and Publisher of the Williams Pioneer Review. He is dedicated in publishing the news and informing the community of Colusa County. Lloyd has been with the publication since 2008, and purchased the business in 2010. Under his ownership the newspaper has grown significantly in subscriptions, publishes weekly, and obtained the title of Newspaper of General Circulation by the Superior Court of Colusa County in Sept. 2017. Lloyd is also the director of advertising, classified manager, legal notice clerk, and circulation manager. To contact Lloyd, email him at lloyd@colusacountynews.net or call (530) 458-4141 ext. 100.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR