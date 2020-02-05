City of Colusa Police Sergeant

$4,414 – $5,924/mo.

PERS 2%@50 Classic Employees, PERS 2.7%@57 PEPRA; City paid Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance for employee; 5% Bilingual pay; 160 hours CTO; FTO pay 6% during training; Night differential pay-$10 per shift; 3hr call-back pay; City provides uniforms, uniform allowance $65 per month; 10 paid holidays & 1 personal holiday, 10 paid vacation days increasing to 15 days after 5 years of service; Accumulated sick leave 1 day per month.

Minimum Qualifications: Education & Experience, High School diploma or GED, and graduation from a POST Police Academy. Three (3) years of experience as a sworn peace officer performing patrol, police, investigative, personnel protection, and property protection duties. Experience as a lead or supervisor is preferred.

Licenses & Certificates: Valid Driver’s License. Valid POST Basic certificates. Valid First Aid and CPR certification. Satisfactory completion of a California Police Officers Standards and Training P.O.S.T. Certified Supervisory course within the first year (12 calendar months) of employment.

Special Conditions: Applicants must pass a POST approved background investigation, a medical examination and psychological examination.

Application: Applications can be found online at the City of Colusa website or at the City of Colusa Police Department.

Filing Deadline: February 26, 2020.

02/05/2020 – WPR #2020-0163