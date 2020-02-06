Colusa County Community Development Department Code Compliance Officer

Req:  Equiv. to the completion of the 12th grade; 2 yrs exp. working with public responding to questions and concerns; Post-high school training/exp. involving building/planning/environmental health/other governmental codes; Possession of/ability to obtain, a valid CA Driver’s License AND a valid CA Association of Code Enforcement Officers CACEO Module I (Basic Level) certification within 9 mos. of appointment. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Filing Deadline: Open Until Filled, Review Date: 2/21/20. EOE/ADA

