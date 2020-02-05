Colusa County Behavioral Health Department Deputy Director of Clinical and Program Services

$7,224 – $9,253/mo + benefits

Req:  5 yrs. increasingly responsible exp. in the clinical management of Behavioral Health and/or preventative programs; Driver’s License; Master’s degree in counseling, social work or related field. Possession of a license as a Clinical Social Worker or Marriage and Family Therapist valid in CA. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Open until filled, first review: 2/18/20. EOE/ADA 

