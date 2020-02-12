City of Colusa Police Services Technician

By
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
-
7

City of Colusa Police Services Technician
$3,336 – $4,091/mo.

PERS 2%@55 Classic Employees, PERS 2%@62 PEPRA, City paid Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance for employee; 10 paid holidays & 1 personal holiday, 10 paid vacation days increasing to 15 days after 5 years of service; Accumulated sick leave 1 day per month. Definition: Under general supervision as an unarmed, non-sworn employee, maintains current and complete database record of pertinent information and evidence related to criminal cases; monthly statistical reporting; report / citation processing; other duties as assigned. Minimum Qualification / Education & Experience: High School diploma or GED, AA in Administration of Justice, Business, or office management or a related field desirable. Any combination of training and experience which would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the required knowledge and abilities would be three years of increasingly responsible work experience performing a variety of office and administrative support work in a position that included substantial experience in a position requiring frequent public/customer contact. Application: Applications can be found online at the City of Colusa website or at the City of Colusa Police Department. Filing Deadline: February 28, 2020

02/12, 02/19/2020 – WPR #2020-0211

