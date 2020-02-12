Colusa County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar Deputy Clerk-Recorder I/II

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
COLUSA COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER-REGISTRAR
DEPUTY CLERK-RECORDER I/II
$2,649 – $3,752/Mo. plus benefits

Req: Equiv. to the completion of the 12th grade, supplemented by secretarial, clerical or computer training; Knowledge of customer service principles, modern office procedures, methods, and computer equipment; English usage, spelling, grammar, and punctuation; principles of record keeping and records management; and basic mathematical principles. Level II: Two years of progressively responsible clerical experience with heavy public contact. Must obtain job flyer and application at www.countyofcolusa.org, visit Colusa County HR Dept. 250 5th St., Colusa, or call: (530) 458-0420. Deadline: 2/28/20 at 5 PM. EOE/ADA

