Court denies suspected gunman's motion to dismiss case

The Lake County man accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle at the Orv’s Gas Station in Williams last December lost his motion to the court to have his case dismissed.

Colusa County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Ufkes Olivera, on Oct. 7, upheld the court’s previous decision that there was sufficient evidence presented at a June preliminary hearing for Brandon Leon Bowyer to be bound over for trial.

Bowyer, 23, is accused of firing approximately five shots at a Mercedes sedan, reportedly driven by Andrew Joseph Bryant, as it accelerated through the Orv’s parking lot on Dec. 26, in what investigators allege was an “illegal drug deal gone wrong.”

Bowyer pleaded not guilty to assault with a deadly weapon. He is also charged by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office with shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Bowyer’s next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 21 to set a trial date on the three felony charges.

Bowyer is currently out of custody on bond, and his private attorney, Patrick Hanley, is expected to appear on his behalf via Zoom.

The Colusa County Superior Court, which has allowed Zoom appearances in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will require all appearances to be “in person” beginning Nov. 1. Face coverings and physical distancing protocols are expected to remain in place, court officials said.

