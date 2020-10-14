Friday, October 16, 2020

Arrest log (10/14/2020)

Branden Phillip Myers, 62, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/06/2020, at 7:41 PM, in the area of 10th and Jay Sts. in Colusa, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B].

Joshua Emery Huddleston, 26, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/07/2020, at 10:22 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just South of Maxwell-Colusa Rd in Maxwell, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(F)].

Erick Thomas Campbell, 26, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/08/2020, at 8:32 AM, in the area of Maxwell-Colusa Rd. and Lyons Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B].

Francisco Ramirez Hernandez, 28, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 10/09/2020, at 6:52 PM, in the 1000 block of Nicolaus Dr. in Colusa County, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant [PC 273.5(A)]; false imprisonment [PC 236].

Ricardo Humberto Aceves, 24, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/11/2020, at 2:01 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Husted Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B].

Jesse Joseph Kopfman, 33, of Olivehurst, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 10/12/2020, at 9:17 PM, in the area at Cristine Ln. at Highway 45 in Colusa County, on suspicion of battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date [PC 243(E)(1)]; the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377]; and the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364].

Michael Patrick Murphy, 64, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/12/2020, at 9:13 AM, in the 10 block of 10th Street in Colusa, on suspicion of trespassing [pc 602]; and obstructing or resisting an officer [PC 148].

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com.

