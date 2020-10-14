Arrest log (10/14/2020)

► Branden Phillip Myers, 62, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/06/2020, at 7:41 PM, in the area of 10th and Jay Sts. in Colusa, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B].

► Joshua Emery Huddleston, 26, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/07/2020, at 10:22 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just South of Maxwell-Colusa Rd in Maxwell, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(F)].

► Erick Thomas Campbell, 26, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/08/2020, at 8:32 AM, in the area of Maxwell-Colusa Rd. and Lyons Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B].

►Francisco Ramirez Hernandez, 28, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 10/09/2020, at 6:52 PM, in the 1000 block of Nicolaus Dr. in Colusa County, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant [PC 273.5(A)]; false imprisonment [PC 236].

► Ricardo Humberto Aceves, 24, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/11/2020, at 2:01 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Husted Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B].

► Jesse Joseph Kopfman, 33, of Olivehurst, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 10/12/2020, at 9:17 PM, in the area at Cristine Ln. at Highway 45 in Colusa County, on suspicion of battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date [PC 243(E)(1)]; the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377]; and the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364].

► Michael Patrick Murphy, 64, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/12/2020, at 9:13 AM, in the 10 block of 10th Street in Colusa, on suspicion of trespassing [pc 602]; and obstructing or resisting an officer [PC 148].

