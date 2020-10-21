Friday, October 23, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1

District Attorney one for two on child sexual abuse cases

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Home Crime News District Attorney one for two on child sexual abuse cases
Ebed Mendoza Cruzck

A Williams man will be facing up to 23 years prison when he is sentenced in 2021 for sex crimes against a child.

Ebed Mendoza Cruz, 48, of Williams, pleaded no contest in Colusa County Superior Court on Oct. 14 to charges that he raped a child under the age of 14 years old and forced a lewd act upon a child.

Williams police officers arrested Cruz in the afternoon of June 2, in Colusa, on suspicion of sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child under 10 years of age, kidnapping to commit rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation, and the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Cruz was arraigned on June 5 on felony counts of having sex with a child under 10 and the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Cruz pleaded no contest to the two lesser felonies in order to avoid going to trial, and he will be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2021.

Colusa County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brendan Farrell, who prosecuted the case, said that Cruz would be required to register for life as a convicted sex offender.

Farrell did not get a similar outcome hoped for in another alleged child sexual assault case.

Gabino Valencia Estrada, 49, of Colusa, pleaded no contest on Oct. 14 to one single felony count of child endangerment in a plea deal that  dismissed rape charges.

Estrada was originally charged with raping a young girl in 2019, reported to be a family member, but after more than a year of court proceedings, the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges, and amended the complaint to child endangerment, after the victim refused to testify.

The DA filed charges against Estrada on Sept. 19, 2019, accusing him of forcible rape of a child under his care who was under the age of 14, committing a lewd act upon a child, and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

Estrada was arrested on a bench warrant at the Sacramento Jail on Jan. 20, and was brought back to Colusa County for court proceedings.

Farrell said Estrada’s conviction on the lesser charge of child endangerment was unfortunate but that a rape case would be extremly difficult to prosecute without cooperation from witnesses.

Estrada could face a maximum sentence of six years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 9, but in exchange for his plea, Farrell will recommend four years supervised probation.

Under the terms of his probation, Estrada will be ordered to obey all laws, stay a minimum of 100 yards from the victim, and have no contact with any female under the age of 18.

He will not have to register as a sex offender, Farrell said.

Under California’s new law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, child sexual assault victims will now have more time to report allegations or file civil lawsuits against their abusers.

Currently, survivors must file a lawsuit within eight years of reaching adulthood or within three years of the date a survivor who has reached age 26 discovers or “reasonably should have discovered” they suffered damages, whichever comes later.

AB 218, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, extends the statute of limitations from the time a victim is age 26 to age 40, and increases the period for delayed reasonable discovery from three to five years.

The bill also changes reference from childhood sexual abuse to childhood sexual assault, as defined. The new law will also change the provision governing confidentiality in childhood sexual assault claims.

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
24
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
Previous articleArrest log (10/21/2020
Next articleWanted in Court
Listen to our Podcast
DAVIDsTEA

More News

Colusa’s new police lieutenant sworn in

News Susan Meeker -
Colusa County’s loss is the City of Colusa’s gain. Lt. Sara Martin, the former investigator with the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office, was sworn in...
Read more

A tree named for Charlie

News Susan Meeker -
The City of Colusa will memorialize the late Charles Whitcomb Tuttle Jr. by naming one of the city’s iconic conifers after him. “Charlie loved trees,”...
Read more

High schools to reopen in Colusa County

News Susan Meeker -
Maxwell Unified School District will be the envy of the county when school resumes next week for junior high and high school students after...
Read more

CHP reminds parents to be a role model for teen driver

News Submissions -
Teen drivers can face challenges with every new experience.  During National Teen Driver Safety Week, October 18-24, 2020, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) joins...
Read more

Williams school board race may lead to major changes

Education Susan Meeker -
The forum last week for candidates running for the Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees had the least attendance of the five events...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

LPN – Colusa Medical Center Hospice

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000093 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: COLUSA MEDICAL CENTER HOSPICE Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER STREET,...
Read more

FBN – Colusa Regional Medical Center

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000092 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: COLUSA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER STREET,...
Read more

FBN – Arbuckle Health Clinic

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000091 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARBUCKLE HEALTH CLINIC Business Address: 900 KING STREET, ARBUCKLE, CA...
Read more

FBN – Colusa Health Clinic

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000090 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: COLUSA HEALTH CLINIC Business Address: 151 E. WEBSTER STREET, COLUSA,...
Read more

FBN – Colusa Medical Center Home Health

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000089 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: COLUSA MEDICAL CENTER HOME HEALTH Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER...
Read more
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
© Williams Pioneer Review