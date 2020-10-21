Friday, October 23, 2020

Wanted in Court

By Williams Pioneer Review
Armando Velazquez Paez

A bench warrant has been issued in the amount of $100,000 for the arrest of Armando Velazquez Paez, 30, of Williams, after he failed to appear in Colusa County Superior Court two consecutive weeks for arraignment on domestic violence charges and sentencing on a previous conviction.

Paez was convicted of forgery on Aug. 19, but failed to appear in court for sentencing on Oct. 14. He was charged Sept. 16 for corporal injury to a spouse, along with two special allegations of committing a crime while on bail, but failed to appear for arraignment on Oct. 7.

Paez has a lengthy criminal history in Colusa County, and has been arrested on domestic violence charges multiple times, dating back to 2007, court records indicate. He was convicted of vandalism in 2008; twice convicted for driving on a suspended license in 2009; and convicted of failing to pay fines in 2009.

He was also convicted of corporal injury to the mother of his child and vandalism in 2012, in a plea deal that dismissed charges that he disobeyed a domestic relations court order.

Paez is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 AM on Nov. 17.

Williams Pioneer Review
