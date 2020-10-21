Friday, October 23, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1

Arrest log (10/21/2020

Avatar
By Williams Pioneer Review
Home Crime News Arrest log (10/21/2020

Sarah Lorraine Ammons, 37, of Sacramento, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/13/2020, at 10:06 PM, in the area of Market and 2nd Sts. in Colusa, on suspicion for the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377]; the possession of a controlled substance for sale [HS 11378]; to transport or sell a controlled substance [HS 11379]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364].

Rigoberto Gentil Meza, 55, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/15/2020, at 8:49 PM, in the area of Lonestar Rd. just North of Myers Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol [VC 23152A,B].

Vernon Thomas Riley, 30, of Lodi, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/15/2020, at 3:25 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Hahn Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of vehicle theft [VC 10851]; and for receiving stolen property [PC 496(A)].

Pryann Bolds, 46, of Oroville, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/16/2020, at 9:54 PM, in the area of Market and 8th Sts. in Colusa, on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance [HS 11550(A)].

Constance Elaine Taylor, 33, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/17/2020, at 5:29 AM, in the 10 block of Market St. in Colusa, on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence [PC 273.6(A)].

Valentin Garcia, 41, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/17/2020, at 5:29 AM, in the 10 Market St. of Colusa, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)].

Sergio Rodriguez Garcia, 26, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 10/17/2020, at 4:07 PM, in the 1300 block of Wilson Ave. in Colusa, on suspicion of disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)].

Christopher Ryan Ward, 45, of San Francisco, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 10/18/2020, at 5:27 PM, in the area of Husted Rd. and Old Highway 99 in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B].

Kamaldeep Kaur Vasquez, 38, of Live Oak, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/18/2020, at 9:29 PM, in the area of Lonestar Rd. just South of Myers Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B]; a DUI with a prior within 10 years with manslaughter [VC 23550.5(A)]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364].

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com.

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
29
Avatar
Williams Pioneer Review
Previous articleCoaches Corner: Overtime – Bryan Lex
Next articleDistrict Attorney one for two on child sexual abuse cases
Listen to our Podcast
DAVIDsTEA

More News

Colusa’s new police lieutenant sworn in

News Susan Meeker -
Colusa County’s loss is the City of Colusa’s gain. Lt. Sara Martin, the former investigator with the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office, was sworn in...
Read more

A tree named for Charlie

News Susan Meeker -
The City of Colusa will memorialize the late Charles Whitcomb Tuttle Jr. by naming one of the city’s iconic conifers after him. “Charlie loved trees,”...
Read more

High schools to reopen in Colusa County

News Susan Meeker -
Maxwell Unified School District will be the envy of the county when school resumes next week for junior high and high school students after...
Read more

CHP reminds parents to be a role model for teen driver

News Submissions -
Teen drivers can face challenges with every new experience.  During National Teen Driver Safety Week, October 18-24, 2020, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) joins...
Read more

Williams school board race may lead to major changes

Education Susan Meeker -
The forum last week for candidates running for the Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees had the least attendance of the five events...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

LPN – Colusa Medical Center Hospice

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000093 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: COLUSA MEDICAL CENTER HOSPICE Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER STREET,...
Read more

FBN – Colusa Regional Medical Center

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000092 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: COLUSA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER STREET,...
Read more

FBN – Arbuckle Health Clinic

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000091 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARBUCKLE HEALTH CLINIC Business Address: 900 KING STREET, ARBUCKLE, CA...
Read more

FBN – Colusa Health Clinic

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000090 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: COLUSA HEALTH CLINIC Business Address: 151 E. WEBSTER STREET, COLUSA,...
Read more

FBN – Colusa Medical Center Home Health

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000089 Date filed: October 15, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: COLUSA MEDICAL CENTER HOME HEALTH Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER...
Read more
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
© Williams Pioneer Review