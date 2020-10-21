Arrest log (10/21/2020

► Sarah Lorraine Ammons, 37, of Sacramento, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/13/2020, at 10:06 PM, in the area of Market and 2nd Sts. in Colusa, on suspicion for the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377]; the possession of a controlled substance for sale [HS 11378]; to transport or sell a controlled substance [HS 11379]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364].

► Rigoberto Gentil Meza, 55, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/15/2020, at 8:49 PM, in the area of Lonestar Rd. just North of Myers Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol [VC 23152A,B].

► Vernon Thomas Riley, 30, of Lodi, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/15/2020, at 3:25 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Hahn Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of vehicle theft [VC 10851]; and for receiving stolen property [PC 496(A)].

► Pryann Bolds, 46, of Oroville, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/16/2020, at 9:54 PM, in the area of Market and 8th Sts. in Colusa, on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance [HS 11550(A)].

► Constance Elaine Taylor, 33, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/17/2020, at 5:29 AM, in the 10 block of Market St. in Colusa, on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence [PC 273.6(A)].

► Valentin Garcia, 41, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/17/2020, at 5:29 AM, in the 10 Market St. of Colusa, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)].

► Sergio Rodriguez Garcia, 26, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 10/17/2020, at 4:07 PM, in the 1300 block of Wilson Ave. in Colusa, on suspicion of disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)].

► Christopher Ryan Ward, 45, of San Francisco, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 10/18/2020, at 5:27 PM, in the area of Husted Rd. and Old Highway 99 in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B].

► Kamaldeep Kaur Vasquez, 38, of Live Oak, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/18/2020, at 9:29 PM, in the area of Lonestar Rd. just South of Myers Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 A,B]; a DUI with a prior within 10 years with manslaughter [VC 23550.5(A)]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364].

