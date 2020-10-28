Thursday, October 29, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Wanted in Court (10/28/2020)

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Steven Lloyd Lathan

Two bench warrants totaling $100,000 were issued Oct. 21 for the

arrest of Steven Lloyd Lathan, 54, of Clearlake, after he twice failed to appear in court on charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Lathan was arrested by the Williams Police Department on March 26.

Two bench warrants totaling $15,000 were issued Oct. 21 for the arrest of Luis Martin Segura Bueno, 24, of Williams, for failing to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on charges he resisted or obstructed a peace officer, and for failing to appear in court to admit or deny allegations of violating the terms of his probation. Bueno was convicted on July 24, 2019, and was sentenced to two years probation after pleading no contest to the felony charge of receiving stolen property. He was arrested Dec. 13, 2019, by the Williams Police Department on suspicion of evading a peace officer.

A bench warrant in the amount of $5,000 has been issued for the arrest of Roger Allan Frazier after he failed to appear in court on Oct. 21 on charges of driving under the influence. Frazier is charged with DUI, driving with a blood alcohol greater than .08, and a special allegation of driving with a blood alcohol level of .20, which is more than double the legal limit.

