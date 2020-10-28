Arrest Report (10/28/2020)

Manuel Garcia, 43, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/19/2020, at 9:36 PM, in the 100 block of Market Street in Colusa, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; and held on two arrest warrants.

Steven Ray Olson, 70, of Dunnigan, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 10/21/2020, at 7:00 PM, in the 6000 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Arbuckle, on suspicion of battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. [PC 243(E)(1)].

Chad Allen Redenbaugh, 30, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 10/22/2020, at 12:50 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 and Highway 20 in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a prior [VC 23152(A)(1)/(B)]; carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle [PC 25850(A); the possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun [PC 33215]; carrying a concealed dirk or dagger [PC 21310]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364 (A)].

Cody Jade Schloredt, 24, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 10/23/2020, at 1:07 AM, in the 100 block of 9th Street in Williams, on suspicion of disorderly conduct with alcohol [PC 647(F)].

Jose Alfonso Griego, 43, of Willows, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 10/24/2020, at 11:17 PM, in the 300 block of Highway 45 in Colusa, on suspicion of public intoxication [PC 647(F)].

Luis Richard Cano, 36, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/24/2020, at 1:00 AM, in the 10 block of Sioc Street in Colusa, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 (A)/(B)].

Ricardo Vicente Arias, , of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 10/25/2020, at 2:59 AM, in the 1000 block of G Street in Williams, on suspicion of public intoxication [PC 647(F)].

Jarnail Singh Dallar, 54, of Yuba City, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 10/26/2020, at 1:32 AM, in the 300 block of Highway 45 in Colusa, on suspicion of attempting to cash a fraudulent check [PC 475(C)].

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com.