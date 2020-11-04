Man wanted for child sexual abuse arrested in Grimes

A Yuba County man was arrested at his family’s home in Grimes on Saturday following an investigation into child sex allegations.

Shawn Michael Jones, 26, of East Linda, was arrested on a warrant and has been charged with continued sexual abuse of a minor and sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 10, in addition to other charges of sexual abuse.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there may be other victims of sexual abuse who have yet to be identified. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is requesting that anyone with information to contact the Detective’s Unit at 530-749-7777. ♣