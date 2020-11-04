Arrest Log (11/04/2020)

Robert Gomes, 40, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/27/2020, at 6:47 PM, in the area of Market and 8th Sts. in Colusa, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; and held on an arrest warrant.

Monserrat Cristina Lepe, 30, of Maxwell, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 10/28/2020, at 11:54 PM, in the 200 block of Cosner St. in Maxwell, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)].

Luis Torres Rosales, 54, of Stockton, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/28/2020, at 1:54 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 at the Freeway Undercrossing in Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)/(B)].

Matthew Huffman, 34, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/29/2020, at 1:13 AM, in the area of the Del Ray Apartments in Colusa, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)/(B)].

Nicolas Moreno Saavedra, 64, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 10/29/2020, at 9:51 PM, in the area of Virginia Way and E St in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)/(B)].

Jacob Nivin Prasad, 29, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 10/29/2020, at 11:40 PM, in the area of 5th and Oak Sts in Colusa, on suspicion of disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; disorderly conduct with alcohol [PC 647(F)].

Allen Lee Lathum, 37, of Dunnigan, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/30/2020, at 4:43 AM, in the area of Old Highway 99 at Freeway Under-crossing in Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury [VC 23153(F)].

Samantha Wolgamott, 31, of Stockton, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 10/30/2020, at 4:50 PM, in the area of Roberts Road just East of Highway 45 in Colusa County, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; and held on an arrest warrant. .

Amanda Lynn Subjack, 22, of Clearlake, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 10/31/2020, at 1:00 AM, in the area of Highway 20 just West of E Street in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(F)]; the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; and the possession of a controlled substance without a prescription [BP 4060].

Kathy Ann Allegrini, 58, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/01/2020, at 7:39 PM, in the 500 block of 10th Street in Arbuckle, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant [PC 273.5(A)].

Adrian Jerry Montejano, 33, of Fresno, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/01/2020, at 1:14 AM, in the area if Interstate 5 at County Line Road in Colusa County, on suspicion of a convicted felon in the possession of a firearm [PC 29800(A)]; the possession of a large capacity magazine [PC 32310(A)]; carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun [PC 25850(A)]; the possession of a controlled narcotic for sale [HS 11351]; driving with a suspended license [VC 14601.1(A)]; and held on two arrest warrants.

Monica Marie Macias, 38, of Fresno, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/01/2020, at 1:13 AM, in the Interstate 5 at County Line Road in Colusa County, on suspicion of a convicted felon in the possession of a firearm [PC 29800(A)]; the possession of a large capacity magazine [PC 32310(A)]; carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun [PC 25850(A)]; and the possession of a controlled narcotic for sale [HS 11351].

Richard Michael Johansen, 49, of Marysville, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/02/2020, at 6:36 PM, in the area of Highway 20 just East of Highway 45 in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152 (A)/(B)].

Manuel Mesa, 34, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 11/02/2020, at 11:45 AM, in the 10 block of W. Flormond Dr. in Colusa, on suspicion of criminal threats [PC 422(A)]; battery [PC 243(E)(1)]; and willful cruelty to a child [PC 273(A)]. ♣