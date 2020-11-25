Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Accused mail thief sent to drug treatment program 

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Joshua Pelfrey

The man accused of vandalism and mail theft at the Princeton Post Office was allowed by the court to skirt off to a residential substance abuse treatment program before he enters a plea.  

Joshua Pelfrey, 41, of Gridley, was arrested in September by the Colusa County Detective Unit on two felony warrants alleging burglary and identity theft, after investigators reportedly identified Pelfrey on the post office’s surveillance camera.

Pelfrey has a history of petty theft crimes in Butte and Colusa counties, court records indicate, and was wanted on a bad check charge at the time of his arrest.

Pelfrey’s newly hired private attorney made the request in Colusa County Superior Court on Nov. 18 for his client to be in residential drug treatment during the period of time the court would routinely allow him to receive and decipher discovery in the case.

While rare for an inmate to be released from jail on his own recognizance to go directly to treatment before entering a plea on charges, Chief District Attorney Brendan Farrell said he would not stand in Pelfrey’s way if a bed was immediately available, since substance abuse is an issue.

“It would benefit him down the road,” Farrell said. 

However, since substance abuse treatment is not part of a plea negotiation to resolve the case without a jury trial, Farrell said Pelfrey’s time in treatment would not count as time served – as it would if treatment was ordered as part of his sentence.

Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Thompson ordered Pelfrey to be released from jail in order to be taken directly to treatment facility with out any stops. 

Pelfrey was ordered to appear in court on Dec. 23 to enter a plea on the charges, and is forbidden to use or possess controlled substances in the meantime, Thompson said.

Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
22
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Colusa County COVID-19 cases on the rise

News Susan Meeker -
The spike in Colusa County COVID-19 cases has forced Colusa County on Tuesday to move back into the most restrictive “purple” tier on Gov....
Read more

Sacramento Valley Mirror publisher dead at 77

News Williams Pioneer Review -
Tim Crews, founder, publisher and editor of the Sacramento Valley Mirror in Willows, died on Thursday, Nov. 12., at Shasta Regional Medical Center, in...
Read more

Fair Board postpones Colusa Farm Show

News Susan Meeker -
The 56th annual Colusa Farm Show will not happen in February as usual, but the 44th District Agriculture Association hasn’t given up hope entirely...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
Read more

Local Government

What’s that smell? Colusa to crackdown on pot odors 

Government Susan Meeker -
The smell emitted from marijuana  is something you either love or hate. But with Colusa-dwellers making their opinions of the pungent plant - which some...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
Read more

FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
Read more

City of Colusa – Ordinance No. 533

City/County Ordinance Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA ORDINANCE NO. 533 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUSA APPROVING PREZONING TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (M-1-PD, M-2-PD, AND P-F-PD) AND...
Read more

Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on December 2,...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review