Arrest Log (11/25/2020)

Cade Dennis Okeefe, 18, of Fair Oaks, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/17/2020, at 10:59 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just South of E Street in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(F)].

Jared Trent Baxter, 26, of Riverside, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/18/2020, at 5:36 AM, in the area of Grimes-Arbuckle Rd. at Dry Slough Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of public intoxication [PC 647(F)].

Ross Hiram, 52, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/19/2020, at 6:57 PM, in the area of Hillgate Road at Reddinger Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of vehicle theft [VC 10851]; grand theft [PC 487]; malicious vandalism [PC 594]; and trespassing [PC 602].

Pavel Ivanovich Kolosov, 47, of Sacramento, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 11/20/2020, at 5:36 PM, in the area of 8th and E Sts in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol [VC 23152(A)].

Richard Paul Guttridge, 30, of Corning, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 11/21/2020, at 6:08 PM, in the area of 1st and Lafayette Sts. in Colusa, on suspicion of false personation of a controlled substance [PC 529]; the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377]; and held on an arrest warrant.

Eric James McGrory, 36, of Marysville, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/22/2020, at 8:40 PM, in the area of Highway 20 just East of Walnut Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol [VC 23152(A)]; and for driving with a blood alcohol level of .10 percent [VC 23152(B)].

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com.