Arrest Log (11/25/2020)

By Williams Pioneer Review

Cade Dennis Okeefe, 18, of Fair Oaks, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/17/2020, at 10:59 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just South of E Street in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(F)].

Jared Trent Baxter, 26, of Riverside, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/18/2020, at 5:36 AM, in the area of Grimes-Arbuckle Rd. at Dry Slough Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of public intoxication [PC 647(F)].

Ross Hiram, 52, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/19/2020, at 6:57 PM, in the area of Hillgate Road at Reddinger Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of vehicle theft [VC 10851]; grand theft [PC 487]; malicious vandalism [PC 594]; and trespassing [PC 602].

Pavel Ivanovich Kolosov, 47, of Sacramento, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 11/20/2020, at 5:36 PM, in the area of 8th and E Sts in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol [VC 23152(A)].

Richard Paul Guttridge, 30, of Corning, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 11/21/2020, at 6:08 PM, in the area of 1st and Lafayette Sts. in Colusa, on suspicion of false personation of a controlled substance [PC 529]; the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377]; and held on an arrest warrant.

Eric James McGrory, 36, of Marysville, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/22/2020, at 8:40 PM, in the area of Highway 20 just East of Walnut Rd. in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol [VC 23152(A)]; and for driving with a blood alcohol level of .10 percent [VC 23152(B)].

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com.

Williams Pioneer Review
Colusa County COVID-19 cases on the rise

News Susan Meeker -
The spike in Colusa County COVID-19 cases has forced Colusa County on Tuesday to move back into the most restrictive “purple” tier on Gov....
Sacramento Valley Mirror publisher dead at 77

News Williams Pioneer Review -
Tim Crews, founder, publisher and editor of the Sacramento Valley Mirror in Willows, died on Thursday, Nov. 12., at Shasta Regional Medical Center, in...
Fair Board postpones Colusa Farm Show

News Susan Meeker -
The 56th annual Colusa Farm Show will not happen in February as usual, but the 44th District Agriculture Association hasn’t given up hope entirely...
County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
What’s that smell? Colusa to crackdown on pot odors 

Government Susan Meeker -
The smell emitted from marijuana  is something you either love or hate. But with Colusa-dwellers making their opinions of the pungent plant - which some...
City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
City of Colusa – Ordinance No. 533

City/County Ordinance Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA ORDINANCE NO. 533 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUSA APPROVING PREZONING TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (M-1-PD, M-2-PD, AND P-F-PD) AND...
Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on December 2,...
