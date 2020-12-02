Trial set for Stonyford man charged with felony assault

Trial has been set for Feb. 11 for a Stonyford man charged with assault with a deadly weapon and other serious gun offenses.

Christopher Brian Wilkins, 59, is accused of firing shots during a confrontation with a woman in the 4400 block of Stonyford Lodoga Road on Aug. 9.

Law enforcement officers from the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office testified at Wilkins’ preliminary hearing on Sept. 4 that an angry Wilkins had pulled up to the front of the woman’s home in the evening hours, exited his pick-up truck, pulled out a long gun, and threatened to kill her.

Wilkins, who was living in a trailer on the woman’s property, was reportedly helping her with odd jobs. According to the testimony, Wilkins said the woman owned him $20,000 for labor he had performed.

After the confrontation, the woman reportedly ran to her bedroom, at which time she heard the sounds of gunshots, and then escaped her home through her bedroom window.

The woman then walked barefoot through a field for more than one mile, before arriving at a neighbor’s home shocked and in disarray.

Wilkins has remained in custody at the Colusa County Jail since his arrest. He is also charged with discharging a firearm with gross negligence, carrying a concealed loaded unregistered firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two special allegations for committing a crime using a firearm.

Officers said they found spent shell casings at the scene and a hole in the flat tire of the woman’s car.

Search warrants on Wilkins’ vehicle and trailer turned up a Remington 870 12-gauge pump action shot gun, a .22 caliber rifle, ammunition for multiple weapons, and a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, not registered to Wilkins.

At the time of his arrest, Wilkins was wanted in Sutter County for failing to appear in court in February for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Wilkins previously pled no contest to felony DUI charges in Butte County, in exchange for dismissal of the charges of evading a peace officer and resisting arrest, court records indicate.

As a convicted felon, Wilkins is barred from possessing firearms, officials said.