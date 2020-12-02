Friday, December 4, 2020

Arrest Log (12/02/2020)

By Lloyd Green Jr, Editor

Juan Pablo Jauregui Arambula, 35, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 11/25/2020, at 8:24 PM, in the area of 2nd and Clay Streets in Colusa, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)]; and reckless driving [VC 23103(A)].

Elijah Daniel Vega, 39, of Mather, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/25/2020, at 11:41 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just South of Harrington Ave in Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)]; driving with a suspended license for a prior DUI [VC 14601.2(A)]; and altering or forging vehicle registration [VC 4463(A)].

Justin Gregory Razzle, 33, of Vallejo, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/25/2020, at 8:53 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 and E Street in Williams, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11350]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; child endangerment [PC 273A(A)]; and to misappropriate lost property over $400 [PC 485].

Jessica Elizabeth Lopez Frias, 32, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 11/26/2020, at 5:46 AM, in the 1000 block of Teal Way in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Francisco Arturo Rodriguez, 42, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/26/2020, at 8:34 PM, in the 10 block of Orange Ave in Colusa, on suspicion of assault by the means of force [PC 245(A)(4)]; inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant [PC 273.5]; false imprisonment [PC 236]; violating a court order to prevent domestic violence [PC 273.6]; and held on two arrest warrants. .

Christopher Craig Harvey, 34, of Vacaville, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/28/2020, at 9:46 AM, in the 1000 block of Wilson Ave in Colusa, on suspicion of burglary [PC 459]; deceive with a fake birth certificate [PC 529(A)]; grand theft [PC 487]; and trespassing [PC 602].

Adam Joseph Norton, 42, of Gridley, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 11/28/2020, at 6:36 PM, in the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Colusa, on suspicion of disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; and held on several arrest warrants. .

Michael William Ross, 40, of Ukiah, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/28/2020, at 5:02 PM, in the area of Highway 20 at the Lake County line in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol [VC 23152(A),(B)].

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com.

