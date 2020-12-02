Arrest Log (12/02/2020)

Juan Pablo Jauregui Arambula, 35, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 11/25/2020, at 8:24 PM, in the area of 2nd and Clay Streets in Colusa, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)]; and reckless driving [VC 23103(A)].

Elijah Daniel Vega, 39, of Mather, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/25/2020, at 11:41 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just South of Harrington Ave in Arbuckle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)]; driving with a suspended license for a prior DUI [VC 14601.2(A)]; and altering or forging vehicle registration [VC 4463(A)].

Justin Gregory Razzle, 33, of Vallejo, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/25/2020, at 8:53 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 and E Street in Williams, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11350]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; child endangerment [PC 273A(A)]; and to misappropriate lost property over $400 [PC 485].

Jessica Elizabeth Lopez Frias, 32, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 11/26/2020, at 5:46 AM, in the 1000 block of Teal Way in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Francisco Arturo Rodriguez, 42, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/26/2020, at 8:34 PM, in the 10 block of Orange Ave in Colusa, on suspicion of assault by the means of force [PC 245(A)(4)]; inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant [PC 273.5]; false imprisonment [PC 236]; violating a court order to prevent domestic violence [PC 273.6]; and held on two arrest warrants. .

Christopher Craig Harvey, 34, of Vacaville, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/28/2020, at 9:46 AM, in the 1000 block of Wilson Ave in Colusa, on suspicion of burglary [PC 459]; deceive with a fake birth certificate [PC 529(A)]; grand theft [PC 487]; and trespassing [PC 602].

Adam Joseph Norton, 42, of Gridley, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 11/28/2020, at 6:36 PM, in the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Colusa, on suspicion of disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)]; and held on several arrest warrants. .

Michael William Ross, 40, of Ukiah, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 11/28/2020, at 5:02 PM, in the area of Highway 20 at the Lake County line in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol [VC 23152(A),(B)].

