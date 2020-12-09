Thursday, December 10, 2020

Holiday crime on the rise in Colusa

By Susan Meeker

Colusa Chief of Police Josh Fitch said “opportunity” crimes are on the rise, particularly with thieves snatching valuables from vehicles and packages from porches.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Fitch reminds residents to remove anything of value that is visible in your vehicles and lock your car doors. Calls to the police have also begun reporting porch thieves – people who snatch delivered packages from porches just as soon or shortly after they are delivered.

There also continues to be an increase in fraud-related crimes, and the Colusa Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of fraudulent banking activity, Fitch said.

“The common factor with these investigations is that checks were stolen from mail and later altered,” noted Fitch, in his monthly report to the City Council.

Fitch warns residents to be vigilant in reviewing their financial statements for any irregularities, and check your credit report for possible fraudulent activity.  

“Everyone is entitled to one free comp of their credit report each year,” Fitch said.

Fitch said calls for Colusa Police Department services in 2020 continues to be higher overall than in 2019

There were 339 calls for service in October, down from 358 in September, but up from 293 for the month of October of 2019.

There were 46 arrests made in October. Of those, 19 were booked into jail while the others were released with citations. The majority of those citations were for drug related offenses or driving on a suspended license. There was also one domestic violence arrest and three DUI arrests. There were several vehicle accidents in October and an increase in the number of “hit and run” collisions.

All totaled, there were 75 police reports initiated.

During October and November, Colusa Police Department responded to a number of reports of stolen catalytic converters and other items from various areas within the city. The CPD served a search warrant that led to the arrest of Jarrod Swicegood, of Marysville, who has not yet been arraigned on the charges. 

Colusa police also arrested career criminal Zachary Pomfret, 37, after serving search warrants in Meridian and several other locations in Colusa, following a report from a Colusa resident that identified Pomfret in connection with a burglary. 

Pomfret, who has a lengthly criminal history in Colusa County dating back nearly two decades, has been previously convicted on charges related to forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs for sale, and parole/probation violations, court records indicate. 

He is scheduled to enter a plea on the burglary and drug charges on Dec. 23. 

The Colusa Police Department also continues to seek justice for murder victim Giovanny Alcaraz.

The 19-year-old was gunned down on Wescott Road around 7 PM on March 26, and succumbed to his injuries at Enloe Medical Center in Chico.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Christian Allen Suarez, 19, of Arbuckle. Fitch said the US Marshal Service is still seeking to locate Suarez, who possibly absconded to Mexico.

Alcaraz’ family has offered a $5,000 reward in connection to Suarez’ arrest and conviction. Anyone who knows where the suspect is should call the Colusa Police Department at (530) 458-7777.

Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
