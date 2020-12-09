Arrest Log (12/09/2020)

Saul Alonzo Anguiano-Carmona, 39, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/30/2020, at 10:28 PM, in the 500 block of Gail Ave., in Arbuckle, on suspicion of attempted burglary [PC 664/459]; and vandalism [PC 591(B)(1)].

Enrrique Bernardino Che Pacheco, 37, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/01/2020, at 7:56 PM, in the 1400 block of E St. in Williams, on suspicion of battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. [PC 243(E)(1)].

Ricardo Hernandez Lozano, 33, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 12/01/2020, at 11:10 AM, in the area of Hall and 9th Sts., in Arbuckle, on suspicion of attempted burglary in the first degree [PC 664/459]; vandalism [PC 594(B)(1)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; and for being under the influence of a controlled substance [HS 11550].

Jose Refujio Lopez, 36, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/02/2020, at 1:25 PM, in the 50 block of Eighth St., in Williams, on suspicion of vandalism [PC 594(B)(1)]; and held on an arrest warrant.

Donald Cameron Clum, 45, of San Leandro, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 12/02/2020, at 10:00 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Freshwater Rd., in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Tazz Ironcloud Mendoza, 22, of Yuba City, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 12/03/2020, at 3:40 AM, in the area of the Colusa Casino in Colusa, on suspicion of petty theft [PC 484]; the theft of a credit card [PC 484(E)]; receiving known stolen property [PC 496(A)].

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com.