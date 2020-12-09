Thursday, December 10, 2020

Arrest Log (12/09/2020)

By Williams Pioneer Review

Saul Alonzo Anguiano-Carmona, 39, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 11/30/2020, at 10:28 PM, in the 500 block of Gail Ave., in Arbuckle, on suspicion of attempted burglary [PC 664/459]; and vandalism [PC 591(B)(1)].

Enrrique Bernardino Che Pacheco, 37, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/01/2020, at 7:56 PM, in the 1400 block of E St. in Williams, on suspicion of battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. [PC 243(E)(1)].

Ricardo Hernandez Lozano, 33, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 12/01/2020, at 11:10 AM, in the area of Hall and 9th Sts., in Arbuckle, on suspicion of attempted burglary in the first degree [PC 664/459]; vandalism [PC 594(B)(1)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; and for being under the influence of a controlled substance [HS 11550].

Jose Refujio Lopez, 36, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/02/2020, at 1:25 PM, in the 50 block of Eighth St., in Williams, on suspicion of vandalism [PC 594(B)(1)]; and held on an arrest warrant.

Donald Cameron Clum, 45, of San Leandro, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 12/02/2020, at 10:00 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Freshwater Rd., in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Tazz Ironcloud Mendoza, 22, of Yuba City, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 12/03/2020, at 3:40 AM, in the area of the Colusa Casino in Colusa, on suspicion of petty theft [PC 484]; the theft of a credit card [PC 484(E)]; receiving known stolen property [PC 496(A)].

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com.

Williams Pioneer Review
102
Santa spreads cheer at Colusa park 

News Williams Pioneer Review -
Trekking from the North Pole, Santa arrived at Veteran's Memorial Park in Colusa, on Saturday, for a photo opportunity and a opportunity for children...
Pearl Harbor Day remembered in Colusa

News Susan Meeker -
Flags flew at half staff in Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa on Monday as members of the Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Maxwell...
Colusa County board clerk recognized for achievement 

News Susan Meeker -
It’s a rare occasion that former Colusa County Supervisor Kim Dolbow Vann makes it back to a Tuesday morning county board meeting, but her...
Holiday events as usual in most towns

News Susan Meeker -
Celebrating the Christmas season will be almost normal in some communities, while others have chosen to wait out the coronavirus until next year.  The annual...
COVID-19 spreading in workplaces

News Susan Meeker -
While the public continues to demand where the COVID cases are located in Colusa County, officials continue to inform the public there are simply...
Public hearing on new Colusa pot operation continued 

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa City Council continued a public hearing on a proposed cannabis packaging business in the city’s historic downtown until the two newly elected...
Plans for local groundwater regulations starting to ramp up 

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa Groundwater Authority and the Glenn Groundwater Authority are launching a media and social media blitz to alert the public and stakeholders of...
DA’s office loses second investigator 

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors' decision to revisit the salaries of the District Attorney’s Office investigators will come too late to keep the...
County of Colusa District Attorney – Notice Regarding Seizure of Property and Notice of Intended Forfeiture, Health and Safety Code Section 11488.4

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA DISTRICT ATTORNEY NOTICE REGARDING SEIZURE OF PROPERTY AND NOTICE OF INTENDED FORFEITURE, HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 11488.4 On November 12, 2020, at...
City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colusa Local Agency Formation Commission will hold a public hearing on the following...
City of Williams – Meeting Notice

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS CITY COUNCIL MEETING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Williams will hold a meeting on WEDSDAY,...
Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning...
FBN – ROYAL QUEEN’S FAMILY INSURANCE

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000111 Date filed: December 04, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ROYAL QUEEN’S FAMILY INSURANCE Business Address: 1846 3RD STREET, COLUSA,...
