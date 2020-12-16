Arrest Log (12/16/2020)

Jesus Medina Ambriz, 26, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/04/2020, at 12:02 PM, in the 1400 block of E Street in Williams, on suspicion of battery [PC 243(E)(1)]; and to violate a court order to prevent domestic violence [PC 273.6(A)].

Megan Rebecca Cromwell, 34, of Seaside, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 12/04/2020, at 11:04 AM, in the area of Highway 20 and Will S. Green Ave in Colusa, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364]; and the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377]; and held on multiple arrest warrants..

Shane Lee Miller, 30, of Orland, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 12/04/2020, at 9:32 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Myers Road in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(F)]; and being under the influence of a controlled substance [HS 11550(A)].

Richard Huy Nguyen, 41, of Seaside, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 12/04/2020, at 12:06 PM, in the area of the Colusa Medical Center in Colusa, on suspicion of identity theft [PC 530.5]; and held on an arrest warrant.

Josiah Severs, 38, of Ravendale, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 12/05/2020, at 1:21 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Harrington Avenue Arbuckle, on suspicion of vehicle theft [VC 10851(A)]; receiving stolen property [PC 496(D)]; hit and run with property damage [VC 20002(A)]; and for driving with a license suspended for a DUI [VC 14601.2(A)].

John Kevin Adair, 31, of Fairfield, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 12/05/2020, at 10:53 PM, in the area of the Colusa Casino in Colusa, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant [PC 273.5]; and for the interference with a wireless communication device [PC 591.5].

Alicia Solares Valencia, 38, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/06/2020, at 9:34 PM, in the area of E and Marguerite Street in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)].

Jason Ray Clark, 29, of Olivehurst, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on 12/08/2020, at 3:50 PM, in the area of Highway 20 and Market Street in Colusa, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance [HS 11377(A)]; the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [ HS 11364]; appropriate lost property [PC 485]; and for driving with a suspended or revoked license [VC 14601.1(A)].

Robert Weldon Spratt, 33, of Sacramento, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/09/2020, at 1:35 AM, in the 300 block of Ruggieri Way in Williams, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant [PC 273.5]; and for tampering with a telephone, cable or TV line [PC 591.5].

Codi Jade Schloredt, 24, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/09/2020, at 6:18 PM, in the 800 block of Crocker Ct in Williams, on suspicion of battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. [PC 243(E)(1)]; obstruction or resisting of a police officer [PC 158(A)(1)]; and vandalism less than $400 {PC 594(B)(3)(A)].

Samuel Alcaraz-Garza, 28, of Maxwell, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 12/11/2020, at 9:17 PM, in the area of Olive Street just north of North San Francisco Street in Maxwell, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Jefferey David Noble, 32, of Oakland, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 12/11/2020, at 9:46 PM, in the area of E Street at the on-ramp to Northbound Interstate 5 in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A),(B)].

Chad Allen Redenbaugh, 30, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 12/12/2020, at 11:52 PM, in the area of Maxwell Road just West of Two Mile Road in Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(G); driving with a suspended license for a DUI [VC14601.2(A)]; and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia [HS 11364(A)].

Alberto Cervantes, 52, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/13/2020, at 12:11 AM, in the 900 block of White Oak Drive in Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs [VC 23152(A)].

Valentin Garcia, 41, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 12/14/2020, at 9:08 AM, in the area of Bridge and Market Streets in Colusa, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant [PC 273.5]; and for disobeying a court order [PC 166(A)(4)].

Constance Elaine Taylor, 33, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 12/14/2020, at 7:17 AM, in the 200 block of Main Street in Colusa, on suspicion of using force or a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury [PC 245(A)(1)]; and disobeying a court order.

