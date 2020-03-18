Inmate accused for battery in jail 

© 2020 • Williams Pioneer Review | The duplication and distribution by any means, including but not limited to photocopying, screenshots, photographing, retyping, and posting to the Internet, a personal or commercial website, or social media account without express permission of the publisher of this newspaper is forbidden by law.

An inmate with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with not playing well with others in jail.

Nicholas Lee King, 31, of Colusa, whose arrests and convictions in Colusa County dates back 15 years, was arraigned in Colusa County Superior Court, March 5, on a single felony battery charge, after reportedly getting in a fist fight with another inmate.

According to Colusa County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kristopher Cooper, who oversees the jail, correctional officers responded to an injured inmate at 3:45 PM, on March 4.

“Officers determined a fight had occurred and that King was the aggressor,” Cooper said.

Ryan Alan Dearman, 37, of Stonyford, who is in jail on a felony charge of possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, sustained a broken nose and was transported to Colusa Medical Center for treatment, before being returned to jail, according to court documents. Correctional officers at the jail inspected the hands of all inmates in the cell following the fight and found only King to have red and swollen knuckles, according to the report.

King was arrested and charged with battery. He is scheduled to appear in court today to enter a plea.

King was already in jail awaiting a hearing on probation violations when the fight occurred.

According to court records, King’s adult criminal history began shortly after graduating high school.

King pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace in 2005, and has had various arrests on charges since then, including battery in 2006 (later dismissed), auto theft (dismissed with a Harvey waiver), and battery in 2009 (dismissed with a Harvey waiver).

King has twice been convicted of public intoxication, in 2006 and 2009, resisting a peace officer, in 2007, and battery, in 2009, to which he pleaded no contest and was placed on formal probation.

In 2016, King was convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime and being a felon in possession of ammunition, trespass, and the unlawful taking of a bear, trophy deer, and feral pig, in exchange for dismissal of charges related to being a felon in possession of firearm.

King was being held in the Colusa County Jail after being convicted of probation violations for possessing illegal drugs. He is schedule to appear in court today for entry of plea on the battery charge, and March 25 for a probation violation hearing.

King is represented by private attorney, Tedd Mehr.

An injured Dearman appeared in court on March 11, without counsel, to answer to the charge of being a felon in possession of a shotgun.

Despite the urging of Colusa County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Ufkes Olivera to retain counsel, or have the court appoint an attorney, Dearman was granted permission to represent himself. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 25. ■