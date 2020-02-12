Candidate Profiles and Q&A: Colusa County Supervisor, Dist. 2

2020 Primary Election • Tuesday, March 3

Colusa County Supervisor, District 2



Daurice Kalfsbeek-Smith, 50

I am a fourth generation Colusa County Resident a Business Professional and I am married to Andy Smith, Branch Manager for Nutrien Ag Solutions. I have two children, Cole, 21, a senior at Washington State University graduating in Ag Business Technology Management. Cade a 6th grader at Egling Middle School. I am currently Owner of Advanced PVA Technologies, Inc. Previously held VP OF Operations for a Silicone Medical Device/PVA manufacturing company, provided leadership and direction to all levels including Engineering, Quality Assurance, Human Resources, and Accounting. Directed development and growth initiatives to ensure short- and long-term success. Participate in Financial Planning and ensure appropriate goals are met. Redefined organizational structure to support continued growth. Core Competencies include Sales and Marketing, General Management, Strategic Planning, ISO 9001/13485 Implementation, Lean Manufacturing Systems, Budget/Sales Forecasting, Product Development, Human Resource Management, Team Building & Training, Policy / Procedure Development, Regulatory Compliance. Volunteered for multiple Youth Organizations including Little League, CRAF, Parks and Recreation and YMCA. I have been a 4-H leader for the last 13 years, a member of Colusa Chamber of Commerce for 6 years and I currently serve on the Department of Fish and Game as District 2 Commissioner.

DAVE MARKSS, 64

Married to Vicki Carbajal, father to Carissa Bowers. Born and raised in Los Angeles County, but Colusa County is where I have planted my roots, having lived in Colusa County over half my life. My original plan was to work here for a few years, then move back to my hometown. But what has kept me here is the people; the sense of community. And, my wife and her family were raised here. This is where we raised our daughter. This is where our son-in-law was raised, and now our daughter and son-in-law are raising our grandchild here. Viet Nam-era veteran, proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Work experience: Retired law enforcement officer from the County of Colusa (29+ years of combined service at the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department and Colusa County District Attorney’s Office). I own a Private Investigation business. Currently employed part-time as a Security Manager for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Elected to the Colusa City Council in 2016.

Education: AS degree in Administration of Justice, Yuba College; California State University, Chico, studied Business Administration-Management; Graduate of the FBI National Academy (University of Virginia). Specialized courses in Zoning and Land Use, Governmental Budgeting, public safety.

ROBERT MORICONI, 61

I was born and raised in Woodland. I am the father of three and grandfather of six. I moved to Grimes in 1978. In 1991, I moved to the City of Colusa that I have since called home with my fiancé Linda.

LAURIE OKLAND WATERS, 56

I am the youngest of six daughters, growing up in Colusa with two of my older sisters and my mom June. I met my husband Dave at East Park Reservoir right before graduating high school in 1981. We were married in 1983 at the Veteran’s Hall. We started our life together in Sacramento, raising our two sons, John and Scott, traveling home to Colusa County frequently to visit family and friends. We enjoyed camping at East Park and Lett’s Lake where my Mom and Stepdad Emery were camp hosts for many years. When the children were younger I worked part time. Later I returned to the workforce full time working at Tony’s Fine Foods in West Sacramento. I left Tony’s after 14 years when we decided to move home to Colusa in 2005. Once here, I worked for The Law Office of Tedd Mehr, which led to my current position as Legal Secretary for the Colusa County Counsel’s Office.

Q. Why are you running for Colusa County Supervisor?

DAURICE KALFSBEEK-SMITH: I am proud of the heritage of our community. I understand the importance of a strong local economy. Decisions need to be made the fiscally make sense to ensure long term viability for all in our community. We need proactive job creation so we can keep residents thriving and living in the community we love.

DAVE MARKSS: I am running for District 2 Supervisor because I believe my leadership and experience can augment the work of the existing Board. Leadership and experience- two qualities my opponents don’t possess. I can best fill the void left by the retiring Supervisor. I can provide a unique perspective, one based on decades of governmental service and volunteerism to our communities. I have existing working relationships with the existing Board, and I believe they value my opinions and viewpoints. I believe in collaboration- the strength of a team; thus, I would be the best representative of the voters of District 2.

ROBERT MORICONI: I want to represent my community as a member of the Board of Supervisors because I believe we need leadership with no hidden agenda other than to make the county a better place for all.

LAURIE OKLAND WATERS: I love our community and want to work with the people in my district to keep and preserve the best parts of Colusa, while at the same time assist community members and businesses so everyone in our community can work, live and thrive.

Q. What do you believe are the most pressing issues for Colusa County and your general plan to address them?

DAURICE KALFSBEEK-SMITH: Infrastructure of the County: I am pro development, both jobs and housing but first we need to work on our foundation to ensure we can provide the proper resources for development. If we build on top of an already challenged foundation, it will crumble. The safety and services of our County should always come first over politics and personal gain. I want more then anything for our community to have an abundance of good paying jobs that we can live and work in our community.

DAVE MARKSS: 1. Water- ensure every resident has safe drinking water. Pursue state and federal grants to upgrade those failing water delivery systems. 2. Water- protect our communities from flooding. Continue the preventative maintenance of our levees to deter failure during times of high water. 3. Water- maintain a sustainable groundwater supply to avoid ground subsidence. Avoid over-pumping when supply is minimal. 4. Water- continue to support the development of the Sites Reservoir until no longer economically feasible to do so.

ROBERT MORICONI: I believe the most important issues that we absolutely need to focus on are (1) Health care to provide the community with a consistent and supported local hospital with access to emergency transport for everyone. (2) Strong support of our public safety officials in the Fire Department and Law Enforcement. (3) Economic growth with focus on increasing the county revenue, supporting local businesses and supporting new businesses.

LAURIE OKLAND WATERS: I believe the most pressing issue at hand is the National Census. The counting of the citizens that live with-in the United States, is how the States and Federal Government calculate the amount of tax money the county should receive. I have applied to be a Census taker, to do my part to ensure our County receives its fair share of funding.

Q. If elected, what would be your top priorities once you took office?

DAURICE KALFSBEEK-SMITH: I want the ambulance situation to be resolved before I take seat. If it is not, we need to look at outside ways to provide our county with two ambulances. If you look at the data and coverage area, we need two ambulances.

DAVE MARKSS: 1. Increasing the quality of our community- this includes public safety, flood protection, clean water, public health, robust infrastructure. 2. Economic development- we must do more to attract new businesses to our County; and do what’s necessary to retain the businesses that make Colusa County unique. 3. Maintain a balanced budget- cost of government continues to rise above the level of revenues. This threatens the level of services provided by the talented and diverse workforce the County has assembled.

ROBERT MORICONI: My top priorities will be exactly the platform I am running on which are Health Care, Public Safety and Economic Growth.

LAURIE OKLAND WATERS: My top priority is community relationships. I would reach out to the citizens in my area to ask what their priorities are, and then, work with the community to find ways to facilitate these needs. Second, I know that there is much concern regarding access to emergency ambulance services. Last but not least, we need to continue working with the area businesses to control the various odors that impact our quality of life.

Q. If elected, how would you address the need for 100-year flood protection?

DAURICE KALFSBEEK-SMITH: FEMA sets the map, work with Water Districts, Sheriff Dept, Office of Emergency Services, and ensure all Levees are inspected and repaired. Ensure that all resources are in alignment and our county is complying with regulations.

DAVE MARKSS: Colusa County is ahead of the power curve. I believe we are positioned to be eligible for matching federal and state grant money for levee improvements if necessary. We must work with our state and federal elected officials to continually inform them the economic harm to our County if FEMA drastically alters their flood maps, and convince them that if the maps are changed, perhaps create a subsidy program to assist low-income residences with their flood insurance.

ROBERT MORICONI: I would support the State and Federal government along with the County input. I believe this issue is being worked on now; to move the flood zones which may have a huge impact in Colusa County.

LAURIE OKLAND WATERS: The County has already begun the process by hiring a consulting company that had identified the problem areas along with projected costs to correct the problems; these costs are quite substantial. If we don’t fix the identified problems, FEMA will rate the Towns and Cities along the river to be a high risk area, which will come with great cost to all residents. There have been public meetings on the process and we need the citizens to continue to come together to assist in the problem solving process regarding how we will pay these costs. As a supervisor I would look into any State and Federal Grant Funding to help in the cost of fortifying our County.

Q. Would you support a special assessment district or countywide sales tax measure to fund a special need, such as increased ambulance services?

DAURICE KALFSBEEK-SMITH: No new Sales Tax. We need to look at other ways to solve the ambulance shortage and protect our citizens. There are several solutions.

DAVE MARKSS: I support placing a county-wide special assessment district for ambulance services on the ballot so that the citizens can decide its fate. The citizens need to be educated on the funding challenges so they can make an informed decision to decide whether, or not, to approve a parcel tax to financially support a two-ambulance county. There is no $1,000,000.00 fluff in the County’s budget to subsidize the ambulance service.

ROBERT MORICONI: I would only support a tax increase which everyone would contribute towards having ambulance services, only if there are clearly no other funding options. I would not support an assessment.

LAURIE OKLAND WATERS: A special assessment tax seems like a band-aid instead of addressing and correcting the specific need. The ambulance issue is not readily solved by applying an ongoing tax, for this issue, I propose researching funding alternatives and partnering with Colusa Medical Center to expand their services.

Q. What do you think is the most impactful and practical way Colusa County can help address housing insecurity/housing shortages/homelessness?

DAURICE KALFSBEEK-SMITH: Jobs, on the job training, Education, Mental Health Service, providing residents the ability to support themselves is a long-term solution.

DAVE MARKSS: The first priority would be to obtain an accurate count, town by town, of the homeless population. Second, document what services are being provided by Community Based Organizations (CBOs). From there, determine what still needs to be done and work towards achieving that. Empower the CBOs: let them be the leaders. I believe they can best provide the answers and solutions, with the assistance, not the lead, from governmental agencies.

ROBERT MORICONI: Homelessness is a huge issue for not just our area but the entire state. It’s one that nobody has found the right solution for. I think the best approach is to look into what other areas have done with success as well as the approaches that have failed them and formulate a plan based on our unique county needs. We need to work with the developers in regards to the impact fees and fast tracking. There is a new development going in on the south side of the City of Colusa, which is a step in the right direction for resolving housing shortages.

LAURIE OKLAND WATERS: To address this issue, I believe we need creative ways to provide additional housing. These means looking into zoning to encourage the development of infill projects or allowing partial-property leasing or even the possibility of creating a community of tiny houses.

Q. What is your opinion on allowing cannabis operations in the unincorporated areas of Colusa County similar to those already approved and operating in the City of Colusa? Would you support cannabis dispensaries?

DAURICE KALFSBEEK-SMITH: I do not support retail cannabis dispensaries; no retail store fronts. We need to keep the charm of our downtown and business that will attract families. I believe manufacturing of Medical/Pharmaceutical grade cannabis for medical treatment benefits for example arthritis, epilepsy and many additional proven benefits needs to be housed outside of city limits in a more controlled industrial area.

DAVE MARKSS: The City of Colusa took a bold step by allowing cannabis operations within the City limits and it has provided much needed revenue. Some of the operations have been issue-free; others have not. In 2019, there have been zero police responses to all the cannabis business combined. I think cannabis can be beneficial to the County if it is the right fit at the right location. I do not, nor will I, support storefront retail dispensaries.

ROBERT MORICONI: I will support what my constituents want but I will say this – if we grow it here we should have a dispensary here so that the county can make the revenue.

LAURIE OKLAND WATERS: I would support slow and studied movement into this new territory, as it has the potential to provide a positive revenue stream into the county. We want to learn from other counties implementation and be smart in our future operations.

Q. What is your plan to spur economic development in Colusa County?

DAURICE KALFSBEEK-SMITH: Make it easier to do business in Colusa for new and existing Business and remove some of the roadblocks that businesses have had to go through in order to get their businesses going. A functioning Business Economic Development Department, that actively targets and recruits outside existing businesses being pushed out of larger cities, promote and listing the benefits of doing business in Colusa, up to date website listing all available business properties. We have so much to offer Businesses, yet they don’t know that Colusa even exists.

DAVE MARKSS: 1. Continue on with the County’s efforts to drastically reduce their Development Impact Fees. 2. Foster a “can do” governmental environment to assist persons and companies interested in Colusa County development. 3. Attempt to eliminate bureaucratical interference in the permitting and planning processes. 4. Encourage trade school development to increase our workforce. 5. Empower County employees to promote and provide stellar customer service. 6. Develop additional housing stock for existing and future employees. 7. Increase rural broadband capabilities. 8. Enhance existing infrastructure where needed.

ROBERT MORICONI: Going after economic growth as a group to look for new business opportunities because one person can only do so much, but a team working together can accomplish a lot.

LAURIE OKLAND WATERS: I want to continue the growth along our freeway by wooing businesses that utilize the I-5 corridor to move their merchandise. I would capitalize on our existing businesses that showcase the uniqueness of Colusa County. We have eco-tourism, such as guided fishing, hunting and bird watching tours. We have an abundance of Artisans in our county and I believe we can find a way to feature them and give the tourists already coming here a unique experience.