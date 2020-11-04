Thursday, November 5, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Pooch festival in Colusa provides support for animal shelter

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Harvey the unicorn, owned by Kent Boes and Haley Apaseo, of Williams, won first place in the doggy costume contest at the second annual Puptoberfest on Saturday.

In just three hours on Saturday, the second annual Puptoberfest raised more than $800 for Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization that helps the local animal shelter remain available for lost or homeless pets.

Unlike last year’s inaugural event, a large gathering in the park that included food vendors, a dog walk, and a parade of costumed canines competing for prizes, the 2020 fundraiser for the shelter was scaled back, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dogs dressed as superheroes and fictional characters arrived at Veterans Memorial Park with their humans over the course of three hours.

While there, they enjoyed a doggy treat and had their picture taken for judging, while their humans received information about the shelter or services – and dished out the dough.

Harvey, a bull dog owned by Kent Boes and Haley Apaseo, of Williams, came disguised as a unicorn and won the first place gift basket.

The entire Kinglsey family, including mom, Angie, dad, Ted, daughter Hazel, 3, and baby, Ivy May, 3 months, along with their dogs, Harold and Jim, came dressed as if they had just jumped into the sidewalk picture in Disney’s Mary Poppins.

The Kingsley family come to Pubtoberfest on Halloween as the cast of Mary Poppins.

The Ellebracht sisters, Emma, Kamille, and Mollie came with their decked-out dogs, Boris, Hiroshima, Beau, and Sue.

A total of 45 dogs and a baby goat competed this year, more than double the 2019 event.

“We actually had an amazing event,” said Molly Conrado, event organizer. “I’m really excited for the turnout. The community really came out for the shelter.”

The fundraiser included a 50/50 raffle and the money that came in from straight donations.

Leigh Dirks, 3, of Maxwell feeds Pete the Pug a treat at Saturday’s Puptoberfest at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.

All proceeds from the event will go toward helping the shelter fund things the county does not provide, including vaccines, testing and, when necessary, veterinary visits.

“The shelter does amazing things for the animals of the community and for getting them rescued,” Conrado said. “I just wanted to help out in any way I could; raise funds and awareness in the community of all the things they do.”

Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
10
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

COVID-19: Colusa County advances to Orange Tier

News Williams Pioneer Review -
After announcing its worries for restrictive measures, County officials announced Wednesday that the County has officially advanced to the Orange (Moderate) Tier of the...
Read more

Williams Unified celebrates opening of new facility

News Susan Meeker -
In any other year, Williams residents would have come in droves to the official opening of the magnificent new multipurpose room at the Elementary...
Read more

DA prevails in lawsuit against State of California

News Susan Meeker -
It was a David versus Goliath moment for the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office, after winning a lawsuit against the State of California in...
Read more

Williams firefighters to see slight bump in pay

News Susan Meeker -
The Williams City Council voted 5-0 at their Oct. 23 meeting to bump the 2021 operating budget for the Williams Fire District. City officials said...
Read more

Williams taking small steps to reopen schools

News Susan Meeker -
Williams Unified School District elementary school students may soon return to some in-person instruction, despite the objections of those who are afraid that kids...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Judge sides with Republican lawmakers in Newsom abuse of power lawsuit

Government Susan Meeker -
A Sutter County Superior Court judge tentatively ruled in favor of Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher (Yuba City) and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (Rocklin) on Monday,...
Read more

City continues meetings for Levee Park, hires firm

Government Williams Pioneer Review -
The City of Colusa announced in a press release that it has contracted the services of Melton Design Group, a Chico based landscape architecture...
Read more

Cities looking for grant funding for park projects

Government Susan Meeker -
The cities of Colusa and Williams are applying for state funding that could help check off a number of park projects on their wish...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

County of Colusa – Notice to Bidders

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Colusa is requesting bids (RFB) from licensed contractors for the replacement of...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the CITY COUNCIL will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council chambers in...
Read more

T&S Construction, Co., Inc. – Notice to Bidders

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
T&S CONSTRUCTION, CO., INC. NOTICE TO BIDDERS T&S Construction Co., Inc. is seeking certified DBE, WBE, MBE and DVBE certified subcontractors and material suppliers for the...
Read more

FBN – Walt’s Trains and Electronics

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000097 Date filed: October 26, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: WALT’S TRAINS AND ELECTRONICS Business Address: 1140 3RD STREET, COLUSA,...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review