Pooch festival in Colusa provides support for animal shelter

In just three hours on Saturday, the second annual Puptoberfest raised more than $800 for Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization that helps the local animal shelter remain available for lost or homeless pets.

Unlike last year’s inaugural event, a large gathering in the park that included food vendors, a dog walk, and a parade of costumed canines competing for prizes, the 2020 fundraiser for the shelter was scaled back, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dogs dressed as superheroes and fictional characters arrived at Veterans Memorial Park with their humans over the course of three hours.

While there, they enjoyed a doggy treat and had their picture taken for judging, while their humans received information about the shelter or services – and dished out the dough.

Harvey, a bull dog owned by Kent Boes and Haley Apaseo, of Williams, came disguised as a unicorn and won the first place gift basket.

The entire Kinglsey family, including mom, Angie, dad, Ted, daughter Hazel, 3, and baby, Ivy May, 3 months, along with their dogs, Harold and Jim, came dressed as if they had just jumped into the sidewalk picture in Disney’s Mary Poppins.

The Ellebracht sisters, Emma, Kamille, and Mollie came with their decked-out dogs, Boris, Hiroshima, Beau, and Sue.

A total of 45 dogs and a baby goat competed this year, more than double the 2019 event.

“We actually had an amazing event,” said Molly Conrado, event organizer. “I’m really excited for the turnout. The community really came out for the shelter.”

The fundraiser included a 50/50 raffle and the money that came in from straight donations.

All proceeds from the event will go toward helping the shelter fund things the county does not provide, including vaccines, testing and, when necessary, veterinary visits.

“The shelter does amazing things for the animals of the community and for getting them rescued,” Conrado said. “I just wanted to help out in any way I could; raise funds and awareness in the community of all the things they do.” ♣