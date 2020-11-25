Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Colusa fire deploys new fire truck  

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Colusa Fire Chief Logan Conley and crew stand before the City’s new Type 6 Dodge Ram fire engine that the department recently purchased from the funds they received from Strike Team deployment to wildfires throughout California. From left, Chief Conley, Engineer David Avera, Engineer Bo Salazar, Firefighter Gumer Salazar, Firefighter Milo Swift.

The City of Colusa Fire Department has a new Type 6 Fire Engine. 

The retrofitted Dodge Ram 5500 was purchased entirely with Strike Team funds, which the department receives by assisting other fire agencies combat wildfires. 

“There is no impact on the general fund or to the taxpayers in the city of Colusa,” said Colusa Fire Chief Logan Conley. 

The cost of the Type 6 was about $133,000 total, which included modifications to outfit the vehicle to Colusa’s standards and needs, such as new paint, a winch bumper, and other equipment. 

The Type 6 engine was originally designed  to assist in fighting wildfires by transporting firefighters to the scene, providing them with access to the fire, along with water or equipment to make an initial attack. 

“They are pretty universal rigs,” said Fire Chief Logan Conley. “When they first came out, they were brush trucks used in wildland fires for a quick attack.”

Conley said the Type 6 has more recently and frequently become popular in large and small cities for everyday calls, minor vehicle accidents, and incidences that don’t require deployment of the large Type 1 ladder truck, designed for use in fighting structure fires in which a large quantity of water is pumped out in a short amount of time. 

The use of the smaller Type 6 will help extend the life of Colusa’s only Type 1 engine, which would cost the city more than $600,000 to replace. 

“More than 95 percent of our calls are either medical or nuisance types of calls, so (the Type 6) will lower the wear and tear on our most expensive equipment,” Conley said.  

Additionally, the Dodge Type 6 maneuvers more easily on city streets, lowers the risk of accidents, and can push out about 250 gallons of water, if needed, Conley said. 

Not only was the Strike Team funds enough to purchase the Type 6 vehicle, but allowed the Colusa Fire Department to pay off the entire debt that was owed on the Type 1 fire engine. 

Throughout this past fire season, about five Colusa staffers and four volunteers at a time would rotate every week to fight wildfires, which have been burning hotter in recent years due to a build up of underbrush and exacerbated by hotter weather and winds. 

“Before we were used as a support, but in recent years, we have been more of an initial attack resource…going directly to the wildfire, so we are seeing a lot more fires and hotter fires.”  

As of Nov. 18, over 9,279 fires have burned 4,359,517 acres in California, more than 4 percent of the state’s roughly 100 million acres of land, and has claimed 26 lives. 

“This last summer we spent about 3.5 months, give or take a few days, on many fires throughout the state,” Conley said. 

Colusa Mayor Josh Hill said he appreciated Conley’s effort to get the fire department properly equipped in a manner that saves the taxpayers money while keeping Colusa’s citizens safe. 

Prior to Conley’s ascension to fire chief, Strike Team funds were typically spent on miscellaneous needs or luxury items that would not typically pass through the city’s budget process, said Councilman Greg Ponciano. 

“It was after Logan became chief or during the transition that we segregated Strike Team money into a separate fund, so now everything is transparent. So kudos to Logan; he’s spending it the way it is intended to be spent.” 

Both the new Type 6 (Engine No. 556) and the city’s Basic Ambulance, which was retrofitted earlier this year from the former Chief’s vehicle using Strike Team Funds, will respond to all calls for service in Colusa.

Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
48
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Colusa County COVID-19 cases on the rise

News Susan Meeker -
The spike in Colusa County COVID-19 cases has forced Colusa County on Tuesday to move back into the most restrictive “purple” tier on Gov....
Read more

Sacramento Valley Mirror publisher dead at 77

News Williams Pioneer Review -
Tim Crews, founder, publisher and editor of the Sacramento Valley Mirror in Willows, died on Thursday, Nov. 12., at Shasta Regional Medical Center, in...
Read more

Fair Board postpones Colusa Farm Show

News Susan Meeker -
The 56th annual Colusa Farm Show will not happen in February as usual, but the 44th District Agriculture Association hasn’t given up hope entirely...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
Read more

Local Government

What’s that smell? Colusa to crackdown on pot odors 

Government Susan Meeker -
The smell emitted from marijuana  is something you either love or hate. But with Colusa-dwellers making their opinions of the pungent plant - which some...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
Read more

FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
Read more

City of Colusa – Ordinance No. 533

City/County Ordinance Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA ORDINANCE NO. 533 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUSA APPROVING PREZONING TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (M-1-PD, M-2-PD, AND P-F-PD) AND...
Read more

Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on December 2,...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review