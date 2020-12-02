Friday, December 4, 2020

District Attorney’s office moves to new location 

District Attorney Matt Beauchamp, left, gives Supervisor John Loudon a tour of the new offices, located in the former Farm Credit building at 310 6th St., Colusa.

The Colusa County District Attorney’s Office is settling in at their new location on 310 6th Street, in Colusa. 

District Attorney Matthew Beauchamp and staff began moving in last week from their rented offices on 5th Street. 

“It’s still a work in process,” Beauchamp said Monday, as he gave a tour of the new facility to Supervisor John Loudon. 

The building was the home for many years of Colusa-Glenn Farm Credit, before they moved to a new facility on Davison Court and Highway 20 about a year ago. 

Supervisor John Loudon gets a less on bullet proof material from Chief Investigator, Dave Salm.

Colusa County purchased the building in 2016 for $270,000, with Farm Credit paying about $2,000 a month in rent while their new digs were under construction. 

The newly remodeled DA’s office has a front entrance on 6th Street, which is encased in traditional bulletproof glass and counters, and is not accessible to the public beyond the lobby. 

The west side of the former Farm Credit building, with an entrance located at 605 Jay St., will be the new home of the Colusa County Counsel’s Office. 

County Counsel Marcus Kroph and staff are currently housed in public offices at 1213 Market St. until the construction work on their new offices is complete.  

The Board of Supervisors purchased the building with the intent of housing more county departments under one roof and out of rented quarters, officials said.

