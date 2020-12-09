Events kick off holiday season 

Arbuckle kicked off the Christmas season on Sunday with its second annual Hometown Holiday Stroll.

The event was sponsored by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee.

About 30 vendors were spaced throughout LaVanch Hursh Park, and mask-wearing shoppers did their best to keep 6-ft distances when interacting with others not in their households.

Even with COVID-19 precautions, the Holiday Stroll was larger than the inaugural event in 2019.

“We had more vendors and I think we had more people,” said Diana Lytal, ARC member and organizer.

The Hometown Holiday Stroll included horse-drawn carriage rides, with the carriage being sanitized between occupants.

For the first time, the Holiday Stroll included live entertainment with Adele Morgan, of Alaska, singing Christmas favorites at the far end of the park, away from passersby.

Stonyford got its holiday season underway with their downtown Christmas Faire on Saturday, as did Colusa with a downtown Sip and Stroll.

A number of Colusa businesses stayed open for extended hours on Saturday, including Richie’s Florist, which has a large selection of Christmas items on sale.

Also hard to miss was a number of new cars placed in the downtown for viewing and drooling by the Hoblit dealerships, and a new boutique “Christian’s Conner,” which is looking to partner with other entrepreneurs to form a permanent cooperative in the downtown.

Kids on Saturday enjoyed playing in artificial snow and guitarist Keith Richman performed in front of the Colusa County Arts Council gallery, as residents casually enjoyed the pleasant weather and evening hours outside in the fresh air.

Downtown Colusa businesses also plan to stay open with extended hours (5-8 PM) on Dec. 12.

Christmas events don’t stop there.

Maxwell Park and Recreation will hold their fifth annual outdoor Country Christmas event on Friday, Dec. 18, starting at 5 PM. The wearing of facial coverings is recommended (or scarfs over the face if the weather is cold). People are encouraged to keep socially distanced. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

The Stonyford Heritage Society will also host a Winter Wonderland Light Parade on Dec. 18, starting at 5 PM, with the same coronavirus guidances.