Pistachio production course available

The University of California, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources will be offering a virtual, multi-day, multi-topic Pistachio Production Short Course in November 2020. This course will provide participants with the latest information and research from experts on pistachio orchard production, field preparation, planting, pruning, economics, diseases, integrated pest management, and harvesting. The course is designed for orchard decision makers, and covers the accepted science that supports current and developing production practices, including regional differences.

The program will take place virtually, over a span of six days Registration is currently open and offers a full course package or individual day registrations. Discounted early registration ends Oct. 28, 2020. Register at http://ucanr.edu/registration2017pistachio.

For more information or to see the latest information visit ucanr.edu/sites/PistachioShortCourse/.

Continuing education hours (CCA and PCA) are also offered. The amounts and categories offered differs from day to day. See details of CE hours offered at https://ucanr.edu/sites/PistachioShortCourse/Continuing_Education_227/

If you have any questions, please contact Kellie McFarland at 530-750-1361 or anrprogramsupport@ucanr.edu. ♣