Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY

Meetings to be held on sustainable groundwater regulation


By Submissions

The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host a meeting at 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Dec. 9 via Zoom [https://csus.zoom.us/j/82305540067?pwd=aUVoTXU4NXZsNktHc3E3ZE90N3pJZz09 – Meeting ID: 823 0554 0067 – Passcode (Required): 105741 – Phone In: 1-669-900-6833] and 1 PM to 4 PM on Dec. 10 via Zoom [https://csus.zoom.us/j/89917492421?pwd=bTR4YUxLYzhVMWhFd2I2Ym5vSEgyZz09 – Meeting ID: 899 1749 2421 – Passcode (Required): 192684  Phone In: 1-669-900-6833].

These online meetings will engage and inform the public about local groundwater regulation as an outcome of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) and the development of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) for the Colusa Subbasin.  The Agencies are excited to launch a “SGMA-Series” of public events, starting with these December meetings and extending to August 2021.

Groundwater in much of Colusa and Glenn Counties is managed by these Agencies. As required by SGMA, the Agencies have completed technical work to characterize local groundwater conditions and they are ready to present this information to the public.  

This technical work is the foundation for the Agencies to decide how the Colusa Subbasin will achieve and maintain sustainability within the next 20 years.  These decisions will impact groundwater users, and public input is essential to guide the Agencies’ decisions. The meetings in December will help the public learn about next steps and how to inform future decisions by the Agencies. 

Councilmember Gary Hansen representing the City of Willows on the GGA said “It’s time.  We have major decisions coming up about what is and is not sustainable for our Basin and our groundwater users.  These are local decisions made by local Board members; not bureaucrats from Sacramento.  We need people to get on these virtual meetings in December to inform our next steps.” 

“The SGMA-Series is very important” said Supervisor Denise Carter, Chair of the CGA. “Our Technical Advisory Committees have been meeting publicly and working hard to define local factors. We are now ready to have these public meetings and get the input we need to make decisions that will affect all of us for the next two decades and beyond.”


Submissions
The Williams Pioneer Review has a small staff of one, covering all of Colusa County; but we’re proud to have the assistance of a large army of community contributors to extend our range and reach. This is one of those stories. If you have a story you would like to share, please email them to: news@colusacountynews.com or give us a call.
