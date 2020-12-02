Friday, December 4, 2020

Virginia Read announces book-in-common

By Submissions

The Virginia Yerxa Community Read Committee announced its annual selection with Richard Adams’ adventure tale, ‘Watership Down’, as the 2021 book-in-common. 

“Set in England’s Southern Downs, a once idyllic rural landscape, this stirring epic follows a band of rabbits on their flight from the intrusion of man and the certain destruction of their home to a mysterious promised land,” said Stacey Zwald Costello, Virginia Yerxa Committee Chair in a press release. “Led by a resolute pair of friends, the journey from their native Sandleford Warren through harrowing trials posed by predators and adversaries is full of adventure, courage and survival. Don’t be fooled by the four-legged characters, this classic is filled with rich language and deep insight that will get you through the darkest days of winter and leave you excited for a new spring.”

Costello said, that those who were disappointed by the cancelation of the 2020 Virginia Read Day honoring Amy Tan’s seminal work, The Joy Luck Club, the group is planning a smaller celebration in February 2021. 

“We feel it would be remiss to skip over this contemporary classic that examines parent-child relationships, family dynamics and cultural legacy with such depth and wisdom,” said Costello. 

Details and additional information will follow soon.

Founded in 2010, in honor of Virginia Yerxa, whose long standing mission was to promote literacy to Colusa’s youth, the Virginia Read is a book-in-common project for Colusa County that brings together members of the community around the same literary work. Book discussion and events for the spring are in the planning stages, leading up to the annual Virginia Read Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021. Readers are invited to follow the VYCR Facebook and Instagram pages, or online at www.virginiaread.net.

Avatar
Submissions
The Williams Pioneer Review has a small staff of one, covering all of Colusa County; but we’re proud to have the assistance of a large army of community contributors to extend our range and reach. This is one of those stories. If you have a story you would like to share, please email them to: news@colusacountynews.com or give us a call.
