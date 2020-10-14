Friday, October 16, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1

Colusa City Hall reopens with coronavirus precautions

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Home Government Colusa City Hall reopens with coronavirus precautions

Colusa City Hall has reopened to the public with a few restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After seven months of locking the public out of the building and from City Council meetings, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Colusa City Council has decided to unlock the door to allow the public to enter.

City officials said it was appropriate to open now that the state has revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions on activities.

Colusa moved from the most restrictive tier to the “red” tier on Tuesday, officials said.

“Our (COVID-19) numbers are pretty low,” said Mayor Josh Hill.

The City Council went on lockdown in March to protect the health of city staff, and has remained on lockdown despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s authorization in May for low risk workplaces to reopen.

The City Council agreed at their Oct. 6 meeting that City Hall should reopen with precautions in place, such as providing masks and hand sanitizer in the hallway and outside City Council chambers.

The city also plans to clean the facility at least once or twice a day, and to keep one unisex restroom locked for staff use only.

“As long as we are doing our due diligence to be proactive, I think it would be appropriate to reopen,” said City Attorney Ryan Jones.

Colusa County Councilman Greg Ponciano had asked that the reopening plan be on the agenda, as Colusa County had set the precedent that government offices could reopen safely.

City Manger Jesse Cain also agreed that City Council Chambers, which has a capacity limit of 49, could safely reopen for the public to attend meetings at half capacity, providing the public wear masks and maintain a six foot distance from others.

While City Council meetings will continue to be available online, the city is still working to improve audio/video technology, which could be in place before the November meeting.

The city is investing in new microphones and voice activated cameras that will allow the public to better hear the conversation and see who is speaking.

“Once somebody goes to talk, (the camera) will focus on that person,” Cain said.

Once completed, City Hall will also have Wi-Fi accessibility in City Council chambers, the hallway, and the main conference room.

“It’s nice City Hall is coming into the 21st century,” Hill said.

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
3
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
Previous articleThree Williams residents vying for City Council
Next articleCounty inching up on state’s reopening blueprint
Listen to our Podcast
DAVIDsTEA

More News

Williams school board race may lead to major changes

Education Susan Meeker -
The forum last week for candidates running for the Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees had the least attendance of the five events...
Read more

More elementary students to return to school

News Susan Meeker -
Elementary school students in Colusa and Arbuckle are a step closer to returning to school, and if Colusa County remains on the upward trajectory...
Read more

Ballot tracking program, other options alleviate fear about mail-in voting

News Susan Meeker -
Knowing your vote counts has never been easier - even if Colusa County voters return their ballots by mail. The California Secretary of State is...
Read more

Three Williams residents vying for City Council

Election Susan Meeker -
The Williams City Council race is heating up for the Nov. 3 election with three people running for two open seats. Former Mayor John Troughton...
Read more

City to review parks and recreation master plan

free Williams Pioneer Review -
Community meetings to be held Over the next few weeks, the City of Colusa will be reviewing its Parks and Recreation Master Plan in a...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

Meridian Elementary School District – School Lunch Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Meridian Elementary School District Announces an amendment to its’ Policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program for the...
Read more

Colusa County Tax Collector – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR PUBLIC NOTICE I, Daniel A Charter, Colusa County Tax Collector, hereby announce that the regular secured tax bills will be mailed on...
Read more

Superior Court of the State of California – County of Glenn: Summons

Summons Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF GLENN STONY CREEK WATER DISTRICT, a California Water District, Plaintiff, v. ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE AMENDMENT TO...
Read more

FBN – Cal Medical Care Home Health

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000085 Date filed: October 6, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: CAL MEDICAL CARE HOME HEALTH Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER...
Read more

FBN – Cal Medical Care Hospice

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000086 Date filed: October 6, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: CAL MEDICAL CARE HOSPICE Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER STREET,...
Read more
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
© Williams Pioneer Review