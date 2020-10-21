Friday, October 23, 2020

Colusa Fire and Police Department Report

Colusa Police Department
AUGUST 2020 REPORT

The City of Colusa Police Department responded to 339 calls for service, down from 382. There were an additional 36 calls for assisting other agencies, up from 31 the month prior.

Documented Case Investigations 59, down from 70; In-person arrests, 15. One major case investigation in August involved a felony domestic violence, which resulted in multiple felonies being charged. There were 33 citations issued, 15 for traffic. Most of the citations were for licensing violations, followed by speed and registration. Parking citations (0).

Interviews for new CCW (concealed carry weapon) permits have seen a dramatic increase in 2020, according to Chief of Police Josh Fitch.

Colusa Fire Department
AUGUST 2020 REPORT

The City of Colusa Fire Department answered 65 emergency dispatch calls in August and responded to 150 public inquiries or contacts, including 36 EMS calls and 29 other calls for service.

Colusa Fire Department was called out to 9 Strike Teams, including three pre-positioning assignments in Colusa County. Strike Teams responded to the Badger Fire in Siskiyou County; Gold Fire in Lassen County; Sites Fire in Colusa County; LNU Complex in Napa County; and Bear Fire in Butte County. There were (0) requested for mutual aid. Trainings included (1) officer training/meeting; (3) department trainings; (1) pump and engine training; (1) first responder training; (1) driver operator training; and weekly PPE training for all staff and volunteers.

Average response times are 04:12 minutes for EMS and 04:05 for Fire, according to Fire Chief Logan Conley.

