City continues meetings for Levee Park, hires firm

The City of Colusa announced in a press release that it has contracted the services of Melton Design Group, a Chico based landscape architecture firm to create a Master Plan for the Main Street adjacent Levee Park.

The park borders the Sacramento River, and stretches from 5th to 9th streets and this Master Plan is the first step towards park reconstruction, Colusa officials said.

“Levee Park is expected to play a larger role in future tourism and economic development efforts- enriching the Historic Downtown with increased events and visitor,” officials said in its press release. “The park is also an important gateway to the recreational bounty of the river, and the new park is anticipated to improve access points and usability. “

The City hired Melton Design Group for creation of the Levee Park Master Plan after winning a USDA Community Facilities Technical Assistance grant specifically for this purpose.

“The City seeks community input on how Levee Park can best be improved and has scheduled three upcoming community meetings inviting the public to participate,” officials said.

“We’re very excited about this upcoming Levee Park planning process” said Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain. “This Master Plan is important to getting the park amenities built. We need people to come to the meetings and tell us what they want.”

Upcoming meetings, held by City and the landscape architecture firm, are scheduled as follows (Note: meetings are subject to change without notice, visit cityofcolusa.com for details):

In-Person Community Meeting: Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 PM at City Hall

Virtual Meeting Only: Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5 PM via Zoom https://zoom.us/j/96350519021

In-Person Community Meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 5 PM at City Hall

Questions about the upcoming meetings can be sent to citymanager@cityofcolusa.com.