Supervisor make special district appointments in lieu of election

The results of the Nov. 3 election for president, state and local offices, and ballot measures won’t be certified for several weeks, but there are a number of elected positions in Colusa County that have already been decided.

Clerk Recorder Rose Gallo-Vasquez, on Oct. 28, asked the Colusa County Board of Supervisors to adopt a resolution appointing directors to special districts in lieu of the election.

Gallo-Vasquez said when the number of declared candidates to a particular seat does not exceed the number of seats to be filled, California Election Code provides for appointment unless a petition signed by 10 percent of the voters requests an election be held.

“No petition was received requesting an election be held in any of the districts,” she said.

The Board last week reappointed Kenneth Cohen to the Maxwell Public Utility District for a 4-year term. As for the other vacant 4-year seat, the District has posted notices in the community with little response, officials said. Carmen J. Parra was appointed to the Maxwell PUD for a 2-year term.

No candidates filed for the three open seats on the Maxwell Fire Protection District board for the November cycle, but a special meeting was held on Sept 9 in which current board members DJ Mathis, Jack Barrett, and Dave Wells agreed to another term. The Board of Supervisors on Oct. 28 made their reappointment official.

The Board also appointed directors to several other special districts.

Charles Manhart, Charles Grimmer, and Clarke Ornbaun were appointed to the Arbuckle College City Fire Protection District.

Rod Bradford and Maria Dolores Gomez were appointed to the Cortina Community Services District to serve 4-year terms; Kimberly J. Valles and Jesilka Johnson were appointed to serve 2-year terms.

Four seats were filled on the Maxwell Park and Recreation District board.

Sharol Kuska was appointed to the 2-year term. Kyle Miller, Becky Azevedo and Daniel Azevedo were appointed to 4-year terms.

According to the resolution, the Board of Supervisors are required to appoint candidates to offices which qualify under the election code.

In some cases, letters recommending the appointments to qualifying offices were submitted by the districts, officials said. ♣