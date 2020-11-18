Friday, November 20, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Colusa fills economic development, tourism director position

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Kristy Levings

The Colusa City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 4 to keep the city’s contracted economic development strategist on as a full-time employee.

Kristy Levings, principal of Golden Oak Business Services, was one of three applicants for the newly authorized position of Economic Development, Communications and Tourism Director, and was one of two individuals that went before an interview panel for their recommendation.

Levings has worked with Colusa for several years and was contracted in January to help transform the old Pirelli Cable plant into a hub for the biomaterial industry.

Levings was originally recruited for the position by City Manager Jesse Cain in July, but the council thought it best to source talent through open recruitment first.

Cain, this time around, was not directly involved in the selection process. Instead, the City’s contract engineer, David Swartz, conducted the interviews, along with Colusa business owners Dave Hoblit, Carolee Ornbaun, and Former Mayor John Rogers.

Levings did not disappoint, and earned the committee’s recommendation to the City Council by unanimous decision.

“Some of the work (Levings) has done was in a community similar to Colusa, and (she) is highly regarded,” Swartz said.

Levings is a rural economic development specialist with a long history of government service and business experience. She was the Program Director for agriculture-based economic development initiatives in Yolo County from 2012 to 2017, and Program Director for AgStart, a non-profit business incubator program focused on agtech start-ups.

Levings also served a two-year stint as the chief operating officer of CompassLeaf, a cannabis startup company that was among the first companies to pitch cannabis manufacturing in Colusa.

She started Golden Oaks in 2019, and, in addition to the Pirelli project, has been working with the Colusa City Council on economic development for downtown Colusa, which she will continue as a full-time staffer.

The starting annual salary for the position is $96,000 plus benefits, which is about 10 percent below what Cain originally proposed to the City Council earlier this year.

As with all Colusa department heads, Levings will report monthly to the City Council on all activities and accomplishments.

Levings assumes the position on Dec. 1, and will continue many of the activities she is currently working on as a consultant, particularly creating new business ventures, revenue streams, and grant opportunities for the city.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about increasing the quality of life for Colusa citizens,” Levings said. “For me, that looks like pursuing around $20 million in grant funding for various City projects, getting the Pirelli building rehabilitated and launching the Colusa BioInnovation Center, supporting various existing community events and introducing new ones as needed, establishing a stronger City of Colusa brand identity, activate significant marketing strategies, raising our profile with select tourism markets, implementing various projects we’re on track to win money for, help businesses to start, grow or survive with personalized services, fill empty storefronts, pursue site selection for new grocery and hotel assets, support strategic infrastructure advances such as street repairs, new police station, recreation opportunities and more.”

As with all Colusa department heads, Levings will report monthly to the City Council on all activities and accomplishments.

Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
4
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Honoring those who served

News Susan Meeker -
Veterans Day last week was quiet in Colusa County as most government workers enjoyed a day off from work. Courthouses and office buildings were closed,...
Read more

Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
Read more

Thanksgiving Day meal scaled back, but not cancelled

News Susan Meeker -
COVID-19 will not put a damper on all Thanksgiving traditions this year. A Hand Up, an organization made up of five local churches, has planned...
Read more

Governor tightens Colusa County coronavirus restrictions

News Susan Meeker -
After just a few weeks in California’s color-coded less restrictive orange tier, Colusa County went back to red and could soon head to purple...
Read more

Sponsors sought for Angel Tree

News Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
The Colusa County Advocates for Parents and Children (CAPC) is looking for sponsors to select names from its Angel Tree. The organization says the...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Colusa fills economic development, tourism director position

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 4 to keep the city’s contracted economic development strategist on as a full-time employee. Kristy Levings, principal...
Read more

Colusa Planning Commission approves cannabis packaging business

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa Planning Commission is asking for “more teeth” in the city’s development agreements with cannabis companies. Commissioners approved an agreement on Nov. 10 to...
Read more

Colusa County Airport management out of Ag Department

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 27 completed the transition of the Colusa County Airport’s management out of the Agricultural Commissioner's office. After...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

Colusa County Board of Supervisors – Notice of Vacancies

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS NOTICE OF VACANCIES Notice is hereby given that the Colusa County Board of Supervisors is soliciting applications to fill vacancies for...
Read more

City of Colusa – Request for Proposals

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Colusa is opening the Request For Proposals (RFP) period for Community Development...
Read more

FBN – Black Dog Trucking

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000102 Date filed: November 5, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: BLACK DOG TRUCKING Business Address: 694 VENICE AVENUE, WILLIAMS CA...
Read more

FBN – Brennan, Jewett and Associates

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000100 Date filed: October 29, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: BRENNAN, JEWETT AND ASSOCIATES BUSINESS ADDRESS: 642 5TH STREET, SUITE...
Read more

City of Colusa Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review