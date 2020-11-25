Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

What’s that smell? Colusa to crackdown on pot odors 

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker

The smell emitted from marijuana  is something you either love or hate.

But with Colusa-dwellers making their opinions of the pungent plant – which some people find offensive – known, city officials have started to lose their patience. 

Like the Planning Commission earlier this month, the Colusa City Council said last week that they will pull out every tool in their toolchest to get cannabis companies growing, processing, or distributing legal weed in town to get their odors under control or put the brakes on their operations. 

Ranging from skunk-like to sweet or spicy, depending on the variety, the terpenes that give cannabis its strong odor can be invasive and permeating. 

At a growing location at Colusa Industrial Properties last week, Councilman Greg Polnciano said the distinct smell flowed with the direction of the breeze. 

“There was a very strong odor wafting right over those beautiful new houses, right over the golf course all the way to Country Club Drive,” he said.  

Green Leaf, Greensuiticals, Bud Bros., Golden Oaks, Compass Leaf, and Sticky Trees are just some of the cleverly-named cannabis companies in Colusa, where the marijuana industry was welcomed with open arms after the legalization of weed for recreational purposes in 2016. 

Since the city first partnered with cannabis companies, exchanging permits for a share of the profits, all the growers, through their developer agreements, have been mandated to mitigate odors by any means. 

But like many California municipalities where cannabis cultivation encroaches on the community, developer agreements have failed to define exactly what a company may be required to do to overcome an odor problem, whether the solution is larger carbon filters, better ventilation systems, the use of odor neutralizers, or the purchase of ozone generators.

Ponciano said there has to be something they can do that won’t drive them out of town or out of business. 

“They (the companies) are here and they are vested,” he said. 

As a last resort, city officials said they may require companies to hire an industrial hygienist who is capable of identifying, analyzing, and mitigating the source of the odor problem. 

While the city is in the process of approving new cannabis companies in Colusa, Cain said the city has yet to get the financial windfall officials thought they would get two or three years ago. 

“We are still a couple of years away from receiving any significant amount of revenue, depending on what your definition of significant is,” he said.  

Still, cannabis revenues from the local companies have increased in the last year. 

The city’s cannabis fund has now blossomed to $594,000, officials said.

Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
5
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Colusa County COVID-19 cases on the rise

News Susan Meeker -
The spike in Colusa County COVID-19 cases has forced Colusa County on Tuesday to move back into the most restrictive “purple” tier on Gov....
Read more

Sacramento Valley Mirror publisher dead at 77

News Williams Pioneer Review -
Tim Crews, founder, publisher and editor of the Sacramento Valley Mirror in Willows, died on Thursday, Nov. 12., at Shasta Regional Medical Center, in...
Read more

Fair Board postpones Colusa Farm Show

News Susan Meeker -
The 56th annual Colusa Farm Show will not happen in February as usual, but the 44th District Agriculture Association hasn’t given up hope entirely...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
Read more

Local Government

What’s that smell? Colusa to crackdown on pot odors 

Government Susan Meeker -
The smell emitted from marijuana  is something you either love or hate. But with Colusa-dwellers making their opinions of the pungent plant - which some...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

County to help small farmers replace old tractors

Government Susan Meeker -
Colusa County is looking to make good on its promise to find a way for small farming operations to participate in a state grant...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
Read more

FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
Read more

City of Colusa – Ordinance No. 533

City/County Ordinance Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA ORDINANCE NO. 533 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUSA APPROVING PREZONING TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (M-1-PD, M-2-PD, AND P-F-PD) AND...
Read more

Colusa County Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on December 2,...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review