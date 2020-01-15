Maxwell exploring new student opportunities

The 2019-2020 school year at Maxwell High School is just about half way through, but district officials are already planning for next fall.

With funding to build permanent career and technical education facilities hard to come by, Superintendent Zach Thurman said Maxwell High School students could have a unique opportunity next year to learn a trade in a classroom on wheels.

Thurman said he is working to get the Tri-County Regional Occupational welding trailer stationed at the school in the 2020-2021 school year so that students could explore metal, thermoplastic, and 3-D fabrication as a career.

“We hope to offer welding next year as a class,” said Thurman, at the Jan. 8 school board meeting.

Thurman has toured the trailer, which was acquired by the Sutter County Office of Education, using Federal Stream Grant funds, as well at the ROP program’s new culinary trailer, which Thurman also hopes Maxwell High School students will have access to in the future.

Thurman said he would contract the ROP culinary program and invite those students to perhaps bring the trailer to the Maxwell Rodeo in May, and possibly cater some food at the event.

Sutter County officials said both trailers are being used in a variety of ways to provide high school students in the tri-county (Yolo, Sutter, Colusa) area with career-ready opportunities.

In other matters, the Maxwell Unified school board is looking to fill a fourth grade position to help alleviate overcrowding at the Elementary School.

The board is also exploring a Junior Varsity football team next year if enough seventh, eighth, and freshmen boys want to play. ■